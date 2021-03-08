Printed Decor Papers Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Printed Decor Papers, which studied Printed Decor Papers industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Decor papers are usually printed using the intaglio process. In this process, ink is applied to the paper by an engraved roller. The interplay between the paper color and various printing inks enables limitless decorative designs.

Foremost key players operating in the global Printed Decor Papers market include:

Coveright Surfaces

Papierfabrik August Koehler

Impress Surfaces

Surteco

Hangzhou Fimo Decorative Material

BMK

Pudumjee Paper Products

Onyx Specialty Papers

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Zhejiang Shenglong Decoration Material

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Packaging and Labeling

Building and Construction

Others

Global Printed Decor Papers market: Type segments

Commercial Decor Papers

Household Decor Papers

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Printed Decor Papers Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Printed Decor Papers Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Printed Decor Papers Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Printed Decor Papers Market in Major Countries

7 North America Printed Decor Papers Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Printed Decor Papers Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Printed Decor Papers Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Printed Decor Papers Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Printed Decor Papers Market Report: Intended Audience

Printed Decor Papers manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Printed Decor Papers

Printed Decor Papers industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Printed Decor Papers industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

