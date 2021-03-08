Polyacrylamides Industry Market Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Players, Product Scope, Regional Demand, COVID-19 Impacts and 2027 Forecast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Polyacrylamides market.

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industryFrom polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1-carbamoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked, typically using N, N’-methylenebisacrylamide. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, and can also be called ghost crystals when cross-linked, and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent. More recently, it has been used as a subdermal filler for aesthetic facial surgery.

Competition Analysis

Major competitors of the global Polyacrylamides market include:

Anhui Jucheng

Anhui Tianrun

PetroChina Daqing

SNF Group

Shandong Polymer

Bejing Hengju

Dia-Nitrix

Zhengzhou Zhengli

NALCO

Kemira

ASHLAND

BASF

Polyacrylamides Market: Application Outlook

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Paints & Coasting

Agriculture

Others

Worldwide Polyacrylamides Market by Type:

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Polyacrylamides Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Polyacrylamides Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Polyacrylamides Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Polyacrylamides Market in Major Countries

7 North America Polyacrylamides Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Polyacrylamides Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Polyacrylamides Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Polyacrylamides Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Audience:

-Polyacrylamides manufacturers

-Polyacrylamides traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Polyacrylamides industry associations

-Product managers, Polyacrylamides industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Polyacrylamides Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Polyacrylamides market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Polyacrylamides market and related industry.

