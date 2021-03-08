Phthalic Anhydride Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2025 – ExxonMobil Corporation, LANXESS, I G Petrochemicals Limited

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Phthalic Anhydride Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Phthalic Anhydride market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Phthalic Anhydride market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 2%, during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the utilization of plasticizers, which is used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players in the global Phthalic Anhydride Market are

BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation, LANXESS, I G Petrochemicals Limited, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, and others.

Key Market Trends

Alkyd Resin to Emerge as One of the Fastest Growing Applications

– By application, alkyd resins attribute to approximately 20% of the global phthalic anhydride market, by application. Phthalic anhydride has been considered as a major reference resin, used for the manufacturing of alkyd resin-based paints and coatings.

– Alkyd resins are produced by heating polyhydric alcohols with diacids or their anhydrides. The alkyd coatings are the most highly consumed coatings across the world. They can be available as short-oil, medium-oil, long-oil, and ultra-long alkyd resins. Long-oil alkyd resins have good wood penetration properties. Thus, they are suitable for wood stains.

– Moreover, these resins are widely used to produce high-performance materials, like solvent-based architectural coatings.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– China is the largest consumer of phthalic anhydride in the Asia-Pacific region, and the demand is expected to grow further, in the coming years, due to several factors.

– With decreasing prices of naphthalene and low operating costs involved in the production, the capacity of phthalic anhydride is also increasing in the country.

– Additionally, China is the largest consumer of plastics in the global scenario. The demand for plastics, like PVC, is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the country, in the near future, owing to the expanding packaging and manufacturing sectors.

– The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow, on an average, by more than 7-8% every year, with transportation and heavy equipment manufacturing being the major growth segments.

