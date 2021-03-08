Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is projected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 With CAGR of 9.8% with Top Companies Like Hosokawa Micron Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Powerex Corp

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to production techniques. In the past years, the traditional method of batch manufacturing was followed in the pharmaceuticals industry. However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed many primary issues such as the recall of drugs.

Key companies Included in Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:-

GEA Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Glatt GmbH

Munson Machinery Co., Inc.

Hosokawa Micron Group

Coperion GmbH

Gericke AG

Powerex Corp

Freund-Vector Corporation

Fette Compacting

LEISTRITZ AG

KORSCH AG

ACG

Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd.

ALEXANDERWERK AG

Hovione

The pharmaceuticals industry has recently begun to acknowledge continuous manufacturing as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest market share ofthe global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The integrated systems are expected to dominate the product segment owing to their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems than the semi-continuous systems and the controls.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – ByProduct

Integrated Systems

Semi-Continuous Systems Continuous Granulators Continuous Blenders Continuous Compressors Continuous Coaters Continuous Dryers Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – By Application

End Product Manufacturing Solid Dosage Manufacturing Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – By End User

Full-Scale Manufacturing Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations

R&D Departments Contract Research Organizations Research Institutes



TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Market Landscape Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Global Analysis Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis– by Treatment Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Scope of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

