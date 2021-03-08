Pharma News:Global e-Pharma Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global e-Pharma Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

Some of the recent market developments are as follows:

In May 2019, Medlife announced that they had acquired Myra, which will help Medlife expand their services to around twenty cities throughout India and also gain express delivery services. This will increase the overall value and quality of services with Medlife and the recently acquired service operations will be integrated into the business operations over the next six months

In June 2018, Amazon announced that they had PillPack for approximately USD 1 billion. This acquisition is evident to the presence of strict competition existing in the market with various market players introducing new & innovative services, and also dealing in extension of their servicing capabilities. With the combination of capabilities of Amazon and expertise of PillPack in pharmaceutical market, the consumers and the organizations alike will experience wide-range of benefits

Segmentation: Global e-Pharma Market

By Type Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legitimate Internet Pharmacy Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application Hospitals Personal use Government research



Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

