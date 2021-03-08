Passive Electronic Components Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

Passive Electronic Components Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Passive Electronic Components Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The Passive Electronic Components Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 4.2% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Passive Electronic Components Market are KEMET Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd., AVX Corporation, Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd., Nichicon Corporation, WIMA GmbH & Co KG, Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Yageo Corporation, Lelon Electronics Corp, United Chemi-Con (Nippon Chemi-con Corporation), Bourns Inc., Wurth Elektronik Group and others.

Regional Outlook of Passive Electronic Components Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Bourns, Inc., introduced its new AEC-Q200 compliant series of thick film chip resistors. Also, the company aims to maintain its leadership position in introducing space-saving resistor products by offering its latest Model CRxxxxA series in eight compact form factors from small 0201 (0603 Metric) up to 2512 (6431 Metric).

– December 2019 – The Taiwan-based Yageo Corporation is planning to acquire passives component supplier Kemet Corporation based in the US to create a new global giant in the manufacture of capacitors, magnetic components and other electronic components.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry Expected to Show Significant Adoption

– The automotive electronics are electronic systems used in road vehicles (ignition, radio, telematics, engine management, and in-car entertainment systems, among others). The automotive market is fast emerging to be the most profitable, with increasing opportunities for product innovation. With the increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles, the need for passive electronic components is on the rise.

– Furthermore, owing to emission and energy concerns, electric vehicles have gained significant prominence. Even with a minor role of capacitors in micro to mild hybrid cars, energy savings can add up to 15%. In contrast, for more significant functions, such as energy storage systems in electrical trams, trains, and subways, energy savings can add up to 25% of the electricity used. Therefore, these factors are motivating automotive vendors to invest in the market studied.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Passive Electronic Components Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

