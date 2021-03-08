Parenting Apps Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights to 2027

Parenting can be difficult, and first-time parents actively access mobile applications or “apps” in this digital age to adjust to their new roles. Apps are now the technologically savvy go-to tool for parents to access data, track their babies’ development, edit and share photos, and much more.

Moreover, almost half of millennial parents in 2018 relied on mobile parenting apps for parenting and child-related information, and more than half rely on science-based websites. However, use varies depending on parent demographics, with lower-income parents less likely to turn to science-based sources. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the parenting apps market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. AppClose, Inc., 2. Baby Connect (Seacloud Software), 3. Blub Blub Inc., 4. Cozi Inc., 5. Kinedu, 6. Med ART Studios (Sprout Baby), 7. Parent Cue, 8. Peanut, 9. Playfully LLC, 10. Winnie, Inc.

Get sample copy of “Parenting Apps Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874051/sample

What is Parenting Apps Market Scope?

The “Global Parenting Apps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Parenting Apps industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Parenting Apps market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Parenting Apps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Parenting Apps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Parenting Apps market.

What is Parenting Apps Market Segmentation?

The global parenting apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, end user, and pricing. Based on operating system, the parenting apps market is segmented into: iOS, Android, and Others. Based on end user, parenting apps market is segmented into: Parents, Childcare/Daycare, and Others. Based on pricing, parenting apps market is segmented into: Monthly Subscription and Annual Subscription.

What is Parenting Apps Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Parenting Apps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Parenting Apps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874051/discount

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Parenting Apps Market Size

2.2 Parenting Apps Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Parenting Apps Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Parenting Apps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Parenting Apps Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Parenting Apps Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Parenting Apps Sales by Product

4.2 Global Parenting Apps Revenue by Product

4.3 Parenting Apps Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Parenting Apps Breakdown Data by End User

Inquire for Buying: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013874051/buying

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.