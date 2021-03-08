Packaged Substation Market Size 2021,Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Outlook, Growth and Forecasts 2026

The Global Packaged Substation Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Packaged Substation market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for packaged substation is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Packaged Substation Market: Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited., Schneider Electric SE, and Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd

Key Market Trends

Power Utilities Segment to Dominate the Market

– Power utilities are expected to increase the demand for packaged substation market, as packaged substation is an integral part of electric power distribution system. They form a crucial part in the power sector across distribution and equipment protection segments.

– Growing investments from power utilities in order to advance their transmission and distribution network is all set to fuel the demand for packaged substations during the forecast period.

– The fully equipped package substation (PSS), comprises of outdoor duty enclosure, medium voltage switchgear, distribution transformer, low voltage panel & APFC (Automatic Power Factor Control) panel (optional), is state-of-the-art equipment for all power distribution requirements. The factory-assembled self-contained package substation is a complete weatherproof solution. It only requires connecting incoming and outgoing cables, and hence the site work involved is an absolute minimum.

– Countries in the Middle-East and African region, such as Oman and Saudi Arabia, are also investing in the expansion and restructuring of distribution power grids, which increases the growth prospects of the packaged substation market segment.

– Packaged substations are preferred over conventional substations in utility sector, owing to the advantages such as improved logistics, easy specification, reducing overheads, and smaller foundations etc., which, in turn, drives the market during the forecast period.

– Therefore, with increasing urbanization and industrialization across the developing economies, the demand for packaged substation is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Packaged Substation market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected dominate the market, due to the increasing power generation capacity plans, growing demand for replacing/refurbishing of aging transmission and distribution networks, and increasing electricity demand, particularly in China and India, owing to rapidly increasing industrial and infrastructural development activities.

– China has witnessed high rates of demand for electricity, owing to the unprecedented growth of economy, coupled with factors, such as rapid industrialization and urbanization electricity. The robust economic growth in China reached nearly 7%, and the gross electricity consumption grew by 6.6%, exceeding 6,000 TWh, for the first time in 2017.

– Utilities and governments in China are developing new generation projects, particularly renewable energy ones, to meet the rising electricity demand. This is likely to require power infrastructure to accommodate these projects, which is expected to drive the growth of packaged substation market in the country.

– With Australias ageing electricity infrastructure nearing the end of its lifespan, it has become crucial to refurbish/ renovate electricity distribution network for increasing renewable energy generation. Moreover, the country has been taking initiatives to modernize its energy infrastructure, for which, the government invests nearly USD 5 billion each year into the transmission distribution network.

– Furthermore, the Indian government plans to invest further in strengthening the electrical network, to build a strong and smart grid, and this, in turn, is expected to supplement the demand for packaged substation in the country.

– Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a positive impact on the packaged substation market during the forecast period.

