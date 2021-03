Organic Tortilla Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%

Organic Tortilla Market: Introduction

A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the organic tortilla market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The global organic tortilla market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 16.6 Bn in 2020, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6%, to reach US$ 34.5 Bn by 2030.

Multi-Sensory Experience in Organic Tortilla Attracting Consumers

There is growing interest among customers to gain multi-sensorial experience upon consuming food and beverages. Consumers are more inclined toward food products, which are appealing to the eyes. Along with aesthetic appeal, nutrition, and great taste are important factors for consumers. Along with healthy ingredients, manufacturers are also focusing on designing new technologies that capitalize on understanding the multi-sensory inspirations on flavor perception in order to augment human–food interaction design.

Request [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77718

Among all the five senses, visual and mouth feel have major impact in product selection. Organic tortilla are made available to consumers in various types including frozen tortilla, tortilla mix, pre-cooked tortilla, and tortilla chips, among others. Due to its intense crust color, crumb characteristics, increase loaf volume, and extended shelf life, tortilla is gaining popularity among consumers.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77718

Health and Wellness to Drive Organic Tortilla Market

Consumers are adopting a healthy lifestyle, which has led to higher consumption of food and beverages with potential health benefits. In the current scenario, people are becoming more conscious about their eating habits and food, owing to which, they are increasingly spending on health and wellness.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tmr-projects-notable-growth-for-formaldehyde-market-rising-demand-for-formaldehyde-based-resins-to-drive-market-valuation-us-11-5-billion-by-2027–301021382.html

Thus, consumers are preferring natural and organic foods, and consuming health supplements. Consumers’ inclination toward preventive healthcare is pushing manufacturers to use natural and healthier ingredients in their food products. Organic tortillas are considered healthy snacking option and are being accepted by health conscious people.

Rise in Number of Mexican Restaurants Trigger Demand for Organic Tortillas

Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for Mexican-based food products such as tortillas, tacos, enchiladas, nachos, and tamales. Due to this, major hotel and restaurant chains, especially in North America and Europe, are adding Mexican dishes to their menus. Flour-based organic tortillas are gaining traction. The demand for organic tortillas is increasing in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the rising number of food chains focusing mainly on Mexican food and tortilla being one of the main products in the Mexican cuisine.