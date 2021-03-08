Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Oral Mucositis (OM) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Oral Mucositis (OM) epidemiology in the 7MM i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Oral Mucositis (OM) Understanding

Oral Mucositis Overview

Mucositis occurs when cancer treatments break down the rapidly divided epithelial cells lining the gastrointestinal tract (which goes from the mouth to the anus), leaving the mucosal tissue open to ulceration and infection. The mucosa is the thin outer layer that lines most organs including the mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach, and bowel that communicate with the air, such as the respiratory and alimentary tracts, and have cells and associated glands that secrete mucus. The part of this lining that covers the mouth, called the oral mucosa, is one of the most sensitive parts of the body and is particularly vulnerable to chemotherapy and radiation. The oral cavity is the most common location for mucositis. Oral mucositis refers to the oral erythematous and ulcerative lesions

commonly observed in patients undergoing cancer therapy. They are painful and affect nutrition and contribute to local and systemic infections.

Oral Mucositis Diagnosis

Clinical signs of mucosal damage and cell death appear after the first 1-2 weeks of radiation therapy and as early as 3 days after chemotherapy. Initial mucosal damage results in patchy erythema, edema, atrophy, and whitening of the mucosal tissue with increased sensitivity patients report a burning sensation in the mouth. Further loss of mucosal epithelium becomes most prominent in the fourth or fifth week of standard fractionation radiation resulting in fibrinous exudation, confluent inflammation, and ulceration. The mouth sores and swelling can lead to significant oral pain, pain with swallowing, weight loss, and dehydration. Mucosal damage predisposes the patient to oral-super infection leading to further pain and alterations in taste and appetite and decreased quality of life.

Diagnosis is based on the symptoms the patient is experiencing and the appearance of the tissues of the mouth following chemotherapy, bone marrow transplants, or radiotherapy. Red burn-like sores or ulcers throughout the mouth is enough to diagnose mucositis. Oral mucositis is typically diagnosed based on the appearance, location, and timing of oral lessions, as well as the medical history, which may show a medication or treatment form that is highly linked with Oral Mucositis.

Useful laboratory tests for confirming diagnosis and etiology, especially if local fungal, bacterial, or viral infections infection is suspected, are complete blood count, Viral Culture, biopsy, and fungal testing. A wide variety of scales have been used to record the extent and severity of oral mucositis in clinical practice and research. The most commonly used scales are World Health Organization (WHO) Oral Toxicity score, The National Cancer Institute (NCI) Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE), Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG) Scale, and Oral assessment guide for children & young people.

Epidemiology Perspective

The OM epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current OM patient pool and forecasted trends for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

In the year 2020, the total incident cases of Oral Mucositis were 1,480,453 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to grow in the study period 2018-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted OM epidemiology segmented as [Total Incident Cases of OM, Grade-specific cases of OM, and Treated cases of OM] scenario of OM in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Country Wise- OM Epidemiology

Estimates show that the highest incident cases of OM in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Japan in 2020.

– The United States, in 2020, accounted for 596,671, OM incident cases, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e. 2018 to 2030.

– In the year 2020, the total incident cases of OM in EU5 were 623,424, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e. 2018 to 2030.

– In the year 2020, the total incident cases of OM in Japan were 260,358, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e. 2018 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

– The OM report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

– The OM Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of OM in the seven major markets (7MM: The United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and Japan)

– The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of OM in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

– The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of OM.

– The report provides the segmentation of the OM epidemiology by incident cases in the 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of the OM epidemiology by grade-specific cases in the 7MM.

– The report provides the segmentation of the OM epidemiology by treated cases of OM in the 7MM.

Report Highlights

– 10-Year Forecast of OM epidemiology

– 7MM Coverage

– Total Incident Cases of OM

– Grade-Specific Cases of OM

– Treated cases of OM

KOL-Views

We interview KOLs and SME’s opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

– What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to OM?

– What are the key findings pertaining to the OM epidemiology across the 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

– What would be the total number of patients of OM across the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

– Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the study period (2018-2030)?

– At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in the 7MM during the study period (2018-2030)?

– What are the various recent and upcoming events which are expected to improve the diagnosis of OM?

Key Assessments

– Patient Segmentation

– Disease Risk and Burden

– Risk of disease by the segmentation

– Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

– As per the estimates, in the United States, the total Grade-specific incident cases of Oral Mucositis were 156,729, 136,107, 209,660, and 94,175 for Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV, respectively in the year 2020. These cases are expected to grow in the study period 2018 to 2030.

– In Germany, the total treated cases of Oral Mucositis were 116,300 in the year 2020. These cases are expected to grow in the study period 2018 to 2030.

– In the 7MM, the total treated cases of Oral Mucositis were 1,066,151 in the year 2020.

