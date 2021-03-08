Occupant Classification Systems Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – ZF Group, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH

Occupant Classification Systems Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Occupant Classification Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The occupant classification systems (OCS) market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Occupant Classification Systems Market are ZF Group, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, IEE SENSING, Aptiv Corporation, Denso Corporation, Autoliv Inc, TE Connectivity Limited, ON Semiconductor Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of Occupant Classification Systems Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– September 2019 – Measurement Specialties Inc., a subsidiary of TE Connectivity Ltd., had completed the previously announced acquisition of Silicon Microstructures Inc. from Elmos Semiconductor AG. SMI’s micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) sensor technology design and manufacturing capabilities, with TE’s operational scale, customer base, and existing sensors technologies, lead to more comprehensive global sensing solutions offering for customers. SMI expands TE’s global leadership in pressure sensing technology, particularly in medical, transportation, and industrial applications

– March 2019 – Bosch has opened its new Connectory in London as an incubator for urban mobility solutions. The company says the Shoreditch-based location is open to partners from the public, private and academic sectors, from start-ups to multinational organizations with a dedicated goal, to develop smart mobility solutions for London.

Key Market Trends:

Passenger Safety and security Regulations and Increased Focus on Compliances to Drive the Market

– The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set a target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020. Moreover, growing awareness on the safety of drivers, the increasing influence of safety regulations imposed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the European Union are expected to create opportunities for the market. Mandated safety systems, such as electronic stability control (ESC), attained full implementation in new vehicles in major automotive markets. For instance, the United States is currently driving the growth for MEMS accelerometers.

– In March 2019, the European Commission announced a revision of the General Safety Regulations to make autonomous safety technologies a mandatory requirement for vehicles manufactured in Europe, in a bid to bring down accident levels in the region. Stringent regulations are pushing the automotive vendors to implement the latest sensor-based systems. This is creating opportunities for the market.

