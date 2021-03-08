Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market to Come Out Stronger in the Next 10 Years

The prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, is increasing rapidly across the globe. Chronic diseases have been posing major problem for the healthcare industry, since the treatment of these diseases actually involves management of diseases leading to high healthcare cost. Furthermore, no cure has been found for several chronic diseases, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

Nuclear imaging procedure is painless and non-invasive, which is why physicians are increasingly using it for diagnosing patients. Owing to the advantages of this procedure, the global nuclear imaging equipment market is expected to advance at a substantial rate in the coming years. different product types of nuclear imaging equipment are hybrid positron emission tomography, single photon-emission computed tomography (SPECT), including standalone SPECT systems and hybrid SPECT systems, and planar scintigraphy.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest nuclear imaging market in the past, which is particularly because of the early adoption of technologically advanced products, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The U.S. has been the major consumer of these medical devices in the region. Apart from this, the demand for nuclear imaging equipment is projected to increase significantly in the Asia-Pacific region. This can be ascribed to the surging geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising spending in the healthcare sectors, and increasing cancer cases in the region.

