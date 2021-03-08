North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2021 Insights and Outlook – SGS Group, Intertek Group Plc, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Applus Services

North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The North America testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market are SGS Group, Intertek Group Plc, Bureau Veritas, TUV SUD, Applus Services, SA, UL LLC, DNV GL_, Mistras Group, Avomeen_ LLC, Envigo Corporation, AB SciexLLC and others.

Regional Outlook of North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Intertek, a leading total quality assurance provider to industries, announced the updated version of its Intertek Global Security Verification standard. Since its inception, the GSV standard has been used to promote best practices throughout the global trade industry, enabling importers and suppliers to mitigate risks associated with the cross-border transport of goods. GSV 2.0 gives organizations increased safety assurance and a common industry platform for collaboration.

– January 2020 – Bureau Veritas, one of the leaders in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, plans to bring on new talent across every continent in 2020, including engineers, surveyors, inspectors, auditors, laboratory technicians, as well as business support. It intents to hire more than 2,000 positions in the United States, 2,000 new talents in Europe, and 8,000 in Asia-Pacific. In order to support its robust growth, Bureau Veritas is expanding its recruitment efforts to bolster talent pools.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– The adoption of a sedentary lifestyle has been the primary factor contributing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases around the world have fueled the demand for curable drugs and healthcare monitoring systems that have become an integral part of the global medical care and services sector which in turn has increased the concern regarding the quality and safety of the devices for both patients and doctors.

– According to a report, chronic disease is among the most prevalent and costly health conditions in the United States, and nearly half (approximately 45%, or 133 million) of all Americans suffer from at least one chronic disease, and the number is growing. The most common chronic diseases are HIV, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, and obesity. And as per the Centers for Disease Control, the United States, chronic disease, accounts for nearly 75% of aggregate healthcare spending, or an estimated USD 5,300 per person annually.

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The North America Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Report includes analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

