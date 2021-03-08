NFC Payments Market Analysis, Top Companies, Growth Drivers, Industry Challenges and Opportunities to 2027

NFC payment is method for transferring funds using the near-field-communication (NFC) technology. The near-field-communication (NFC) requires distance of 4 cm or less in order to transfer the information from one source to another. NFC payment are majorly happening through smartcards and smartphones. Smartphones powered by NFC technologies required NFC enabled payment application in order make payment using NFC.

Owing to increasing in inclination towards paperless payment across the globe due to user convenience, the NFC payment is experiencing a growth. However, security concerns related to NFC payment is hampering the growth of the NFC payment market. Meanwhile, the increasing deployment of NFC enabled smartphones is projected to flourish the NFC payment market in forth coming future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Apple Inc., 2. Garmin Ltd, 3. Google, 4. Mastercard, 5. NortonLifeLock Inc., 6. Paypal, 7. Paytm, 8. Samsung Electronics, 9. Square Capital, LLC

What is NFC Payments Market Scope?

The “Global NFC Payments Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the NFC Payments industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview NFC Payments market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global NFC Payments market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading NFC Payments market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the NFC Payments market.

What is NFC Payments Market Segmentation?

The global NFC payment market is segmented on the basis of component, payment mode, and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of payment mode, the market is segmented as smartphones, smartcards, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as retail, healthcare, hospitality, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, BFSI, and others.

What is NFC Payments Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global NFC Payments market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The NFC Payments market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

