News: Global Malabsorption Syndromes Market Size | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

Malabsorption syndrome refers to a number of digestive disorders in which small intestine is not able to absorb nutrients, vitamins, and minerals from the intestinal tract into the bloodstream. Several conditions have been recognized as being responsible for malabsorption syndrome such as certain digestive disorders, prolonged use of antibiotics and surgery. It can also cause by insufficient production of digestive enzymes. The people with malabsorption have weakness, weight loss and abdominal discomfort.

According to The Association of European Coeliac Societies, it is estimated that total population of celiac disease in Europe around 7.00 million. These growing incidences of celiac disease’s population worldwide and robust pipeline for treating celiac disease as it may cause malabsorption syndrome are the key factors for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Malabsorption Syndromes Market

By Causative Diseases

Celiac Disease

Whipple’s Disease

Short Bowel Syndrome

Intestinal Disorders

Others

By Treatment

Nutritional Supplements

Gluten-Free Diet

Protease and Lipase Supplements

Others

By Diagnosis Type

Hematologic Tests

Imaging Studies

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Competitive Analysis:

Global malabsorption syndromes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global malabsorption syndromes market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global malabsorption syndromes market are AbbVie Inc, ImmunogenX, LLC, AstraZeneca, ImmusanT, Inc, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Immunomedics, Inc., Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Celgene Corporation, Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation, BioLineRx Ltd, Bayer AG, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amgen Inc, Adma Biologics Inc, ImmusanT, Inc. and many others

