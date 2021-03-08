News: Global gastric volvulus treatment market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2020-2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global gastric volvulus treatment market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Gastric volvulus is a heterogeneous group of volvulus defined as abnormal rotation of all or part of the stomach through more than 180°. The rotation of stomach could be longitudinal or transverse. This condition is rare and can lead to a closed-loop obstruction or strangulation. It is more common in children and elderly patients..

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of congenital diaphragmatic hernia, para-esophageal hernia or wandering spleen as they are secondary causes of this condition is drive the market

High demand of novel therapies is driving the growth of this market

The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complication associated with gastric volvulus can also act as a market driver

High finance in research and development is enhancing the market growth

Segmentation: Global Gastric Volvulus Treatment Market

By Type

Organo-Axial Volvulus

Mesentero-Axial Volvulus

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery Gastropexy Stomach Detorsion



By Drugs

Analgesics Morphine sulfate Hydromorphone

Antiemetic Agents Promethazine Ondansetron

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global gastric volvulus treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global gastric volvulus treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global gastric volvulus treatment market are Sawai Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novel Laboratories Inc, Tris Pharma, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt company, Mylan N.V., Par Pharmaceutical, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nesher Pharmaceuticals (USA) LLC, Vintage Labs, Zydus Cadila and others.

