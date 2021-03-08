News: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2026 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Cardiac resynchronization therapy is a treatment which is provided to the patients with heart failures. Devices which are used in the CRT are called CRT devices. To assist them beat together in a more synchronized pattern, a CRT device sends tiny electrical impulses to both lower chambers of the core. The main function of these devices is to improve the heart ability so they easily supply blood and oxygen to the body. CRT- pacemakers and CRT- defibrillators are two of the common type of the CRT device.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of heart diseases will enhance the market growth

Growing demand for invasive techniques will also drive the growth of this market

Technological advancement in the healthcare sector will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Increasing R&D investment will also drive the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices Market

By Product Type

CRT-pacemakers

CRT-defibrillators

By End-User

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, BIOTRONIK announced that they have received approval from FDA for their new MR conditional quadripolar (QP) cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker Edora HF-T QP which is equipped with MRI AutoDetect technology. It is one of the smallest MR conditional CRT-P. This device has the ability to automatically detect the automatic daily remote monitoring, MRI environment and physiologic rate adaptation

In September 2016, LivaNova PLC announced the launch of their new range of cardiac resynchronization therapy devices and implantable cardiac defibrillators PLANTINIUM. This new range will provide good longevity and guarantees less energy consumption. This new range provides comfort to the patient with Ergoform design and also provides therapeutic functions such as PARAD+ and SafeR

Competitive Analysis:

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) devices market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Elkem Silicones, Biotronik, EBR Systems, Inc., LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation among others.

