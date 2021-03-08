News: Global Alagille Syndrome market – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Alagille Syndrome market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Alagille syndrome is a rare autosomal dominant genetic disorder that affects multiple organ system of the body most commonly in the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes and kidneys. It is associated with liver diseases, hepatomegaly, and biliary atresia and in severe cases liver transplantation may be necessary. Alagille syndrome is caused by either mutation in the JAG1 gene or deletion in genetic material on chromosome 20 that include the JAG1 gene. These proteins is necessary for Notch signaling between neighboring cells during embryonic development and error in genes results in abnormalities in the bile ducts, heart, spinal column, and certain facial features

egmentation: Global Alagille Syndrome Market

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery Liver Transplantation Kidney Surgery Others



By Drugs

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Cholestyramine

Rifampin

Naltrexone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Competitive Analysis:

Global Alagille syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Alagille syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Alagille syndrome market are Albireo Pharma, Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, ALLERGAN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett, Fresenius Kabi AG, Lannett, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Akorn, Incorporated and others.

