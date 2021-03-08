Network traffic analyzer Market Size | Share, Trends | Opportunities, Demands and Growth Revenue by 2027

The Network traffic analyzer Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Network traffic analyzer Market is valued at USD 1.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.45 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.00% over the forecast period.

Surge in the penetration of digital technologies into business processes across industries and rising incidence of Denial of Service (DoS) attacks are the major factors stimulating the growth of the global Network traffic analyzer market.

Network traffic analyzer refers to a solution that allows network administrators to extract data passing through the network or data in network packets. It contains tools that help identify performance issues and help detect security issues. In addition, it helps detect and respond to various security threats on the network by recording and analyzing communication patterns of network traffic. Corporate networks generate a lot of data every day and network administrators have a heavy responsibility to keep their networks running smoothly. Network traffic analyzer technology is used to examine fine-grained network traffic data. Use this process to get an overview of the network data flow or data packets flowing on the network. In the traffic analysis process, use network bandwidth monitoring or network monitoring software. A corporate network contains hundreds of different network devices, such as switches, routers, workstations, hubs, servers, firewalls and virtual machines, and other network-related devices. Therefore, to manage and maintain these devices, a custom network traffic analyzer solution is required because the tool has the potential to provide excellent information in terms of network traffic, business applications, protocol analysis and bandwidth consumption.

Global Network traffic analyzer market is segmented on the basis of type, analysis technique, component, end user and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of analysis technique, the market is segmented into router based and non-router based. On the basis of the components, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into enterprises, service providers and data centers.

The regions covered in this Network traffic analyzer market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Network traffic analyzer Companies:

Key players of the Network traffic analyzer market are,

Netreo, Inc.

Nokia

Cisco Systems Inc.

Greycortex S.R.O.

Corelight

Flowmon Networks

ManageEngine

Extrahop

Sandvine

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

Awake

Ipswitch Inc.

Genie Networks Ltd.

Global Network traffic analyzer Market Dynamics-

The growing adoption of network traffic analyzers in various companies and service provider organizations is the main driver of growth in the global market for network traffic analyzers. In addition, in various developing and developed countries, network infrastructure development activities have grown rapidly which is stimulating the growth in the global network traffic analyzer market. Link11, the leader in cloud-based anti-DDoS protection, released its DDoS statistics for the second quarter of 2019 which shows that the average attack bandwidth during the quarter increased 97% year-over-year, greater than 3.3 Gbps in the second quarter of 2018 to 6.6 Gbps in the second quarter of 2019. Thus due to increase in DDoS is demanding Network traffic analyzer in foecasted period. However, the availability of various free network traffic tools, the cost of these products is high and the lack of knowledge and skills, making it difficult for network administrators to choose the appropriate network analyzer according to the needs of the businesses, which is a key factor expected that will restrict the global network The growth of the flow analyzer market. Significant opportunities exists in services segment which is anticipated to lead the market in forecasted period.

Asia Pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Network traffic analyzer Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in future in the global Network traffic analyzer market early and rapidly adoption of technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). The high degree of industrialization in countries like the United States and Canada is a positive factor for the rapid growth of various vertical industries. North American countries / regions have favorable network standards and regulations that promote market growth. There are many infrastructure providers in North America, including SolarWinds and Netscout. It is also a potential investment market, opening up new opportunities for the adoption of complex network infrastructures. Due to the increase in 5G deployment, the adoption rate of network traffic analyzer solutions in the region is high. According to data from TeleGography and 5G Americas, the number of 5G connections worldwide in 2019 exceeded 17.7 million. There are now 59 5G commercial networks, and that number is expected to quadruple to 200 by the end of 2020. In addition, due to the emergence of various advanced technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud services and mobility, the Asia Pacific network traffic analyzer market is expected to achieve the fastest growth during the forecasted period.

Global Network traffic analyzer Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Cloud, On-premises

By Analysis Techniques: Router Based, Non-Router Based

By Component: Solutions, Services

By End User: Enterprises, Service Providers, Data Centers

