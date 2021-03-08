Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

The surging prevalence of neurological diseases such as fecal incontinence, depression, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s is one of the major factors responsible for the soaring utilization of nerve repair and regeneration devices throughout the globe. As per the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2015, almost 5.3 million people in the age group of 65 and above in the U.S. were found to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and this number is predicted to rise to 7.1 million by 2025. As per the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (PDF), nearly 7—10 million people are suffering from Parkinson’s Disease across the world.

The other major factor contributing toward the increasing sales of neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices is the increasing incidence of chronic pain in people all around the world. As per the American Academy of Pain Medicine publication, almost 100 million people in the U.S. suffer from some kind of chronic pain. Additionally, according to the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP), which is a non-profit organization focussing on research on pain and patient care improvement, almost 2.8% of the total diabetic population in the world were found to suffer from peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP) in 2000.

The rising incidence of nerve injuries is resulting in the increasing demand for different nerve repair and regeneration products. According to industry experts, approximately 250,000 peripheral nerve injuries occur every year in the U.S., which account for about 42% of the global peripheral nerve injuries. Furthermore, it has been found that 87% of the peripheral nerve injuries are caused because of trauma, while the rest are caused because of tumor and non-tumor-related injuries. Nerve injuries can also be caused because of surgical manipulation or transection during tissue removal. Ascribed to these factors, the requirement for different biomaterials, such as nerve wraps, nerve connectors, nerve conduits, and nerve protectors, is growing around the world.

