Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025 – Akra Dermojet, Injex Pharma AG

The Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market: Akra Dermojet, Injex Pharma AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet and 3M.

Key Market Trends

Insulin Delivery is Expected to Witness Good Growth in Application Segment Over the Forecast Period

Diabetes, being a chronic disorder, is a major health concern across the world. The rise in the prevalence of diabetes in children is also on the rise across the world. American Diabetes Association reported that 1.25 million children and adults suffered from Type-1 diabetes. The WHO projected diabetes to be the 7th leading cause of death across the world by 2030. Traditionally, insulin administration was carried out by syringes, even after the advent of multiple insulin delivery devices. The other forms of insulin administration, include pens and pumps, among others.

However, insulin delivery usually is done via self-administration devices, owing to which the risk associated with the pain and improper drug delivery using sharp objects/ needles is high. Hence, the researchers have suggested that the adoption of pens and insulin pumps is higher, compared to that with the insulin delivery needles in various geographies across the world. This is owing to the superior features of the advanced insulin delivery devices, such as ease of handling and reusability, along with lesser pain, a result of needle-free devices, which is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

United States is Expected to Hold the Largest Share in North America Region Over the Forecast Period

The major factors driving the growth of the needle-free drug delivery systems in the United States are high awareness among the patient population regarding the availability of novel products available in the market, as well as the increasing research and development by the major market players. In addition, there is a high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country.

According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, by the end of 2017, about 30.3 million Americans were reported to have diabetes, with approximately 84 million Americans with prediabetes. It is also estimated that as many as 2 out of 5 Americans are expected to develop Type 2 diabetes in their lifetime. Many innovative technologies are developed to enhance the initiation and acceptance of insulin use among patients with diabetes. The needle-free injections and needle-free injection technology (NFIT) are broad concepts, encompassing a wide range of drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the human growth hormone is one of the most effective longevity treatments available in America today. HGH Injections have the ability to improve physical and mental health in various ways that benefit the entire body.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising adoption of needle-free drug delivery devices are expected to drive the overall growth of the market in the United States.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

