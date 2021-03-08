Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Poised to Register CAGR Growth in the Forecast Period 2021 to 2027 | Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta

Data Bridge Market Research publishes report on Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends and Analysis, 2021 – 2027. To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market research report is an ideal key. The report covers an extensive area of study for market trends. It analyzes various aspects which affects market dynamics with respect to both macro level and micro level.This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeuticsindustry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The analysts have characterized leading industry players of the universal Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market, keeping in vision their recent developments, market sales, share, revenue, product portfolio, areas covered, and other aspects.

The natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 40.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,006.39 million by 2027. Increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cell for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Kiadis Pharma

Cytovia Therapeutics

Nkarta, Inc

Fate Therapeutics

EMERcell

Glycostem

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc

INmuneBIO

Gamida Cell

Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc

Acepodia Inc

Affimed GmbH

The report covers a detailed performance of some of the key players and analysis of major players in the industry, segments, application, and regions. Moreover, the report also considers the government’s policies in different regions which illustrates the key opportunities as well as challenges of the market in each region.

Segmentation: Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

By Therapeutics (NK Cell Therapies, NK Cell Directed Antibodies), Approaches (Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC), Bispecific Antibodies)

By Application (Cancer, Acute Infectious Diseases, Immunoproliferative Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes)

Scope of the Report:

Valuable Points Covered in Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Research Study are:

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of therapeutics, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies.

On the basis of approaches, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and bispecific antibodies.

On the basis of application, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, acute infectious diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and others.

On the basis of end user, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and research & academic institutes.

Competitive Landscape and Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

The major companies which are dealing in the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics are Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, EMERcell, Glycostem, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc., INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kleo Pharmaceuticals, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NantKwest and Merck KGaA among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In July 2020, Kiadis Pharma had licensed its product pipeline K-NK004 to Sanofi. This product is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma. This agreement helped the company to earn USD 20.67 million upfront which allowed it to boost up its drug development procedure.

In August 2020, Cytovia Therapeutics had filed a patent application for iPSC-Derived NK Cells in partnership with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research institute in order to produce the unlimited on demand NK and CAR- NK cell for treatment of cancer.

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics in these regions, from 2021 to 2028, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

