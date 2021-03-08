Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis By Regional Players | 2021-2027

The latest report pertaining to ‘Molecular Diagnostics Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Increasing number of chronic & infectious diseases and technological advancements are key drivers for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/242

Scope of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports –

The term “molecular diagnostics” refers to clinical tests used to identify a disease or the susceptibility to a disease, by analyzing DNA / RNA or their proteins, in humans or in the case of infections, in microbes. Its scope includes the clinical testing devices, as well as their reagents and supplies that are utilized in hospitals, clinics, commercial laboratories, reference laboratories and research institutes to detect cells and proteins for the purpose of diagnosis and monitoring disease.

Molecular diagnostics play an important role in infectious disease testing as they provide effective and fast results. So, during the study of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, we have considered global molecular diagnostics products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global molecular diagnostics market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on product global molecular diagnostics market is classified as instruments, reagents and services. Based upon technology, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology), DNA sequencing, hybridization, microarray and others. Based upon applications, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as infectious diseases, chronic diseases, genetic testing, screening and pharmacogenomics. Based upon end user type, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as hospitals, laboratories and research institutes.

Key Players for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports-

Global molecular diagnostics market report covers prominent play Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alere, Inc., Dako, Bayer AG, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, BioMerieux SA, Cepheid, Quidel Corporation, Debiopharm Group, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Genomic Health, Luminex, GenMark Diagnostics, Biocartis Group and others.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation –

By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Services

By Technology

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology)

DNA Sequencing

Hybridization

Microarray

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Chronic Diseases

Genetic Testing

Screening

Pharmacogenomics

By End User

Hospitals

Laboratories

Research Institutes

The regions covered in this global molecular diagnostics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Molecular Diagnostics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics –

Increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, pulmonary respiratory diseases, arthritis have led to the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in awareness among people, demand for early diagnostics of diseases, improving healthcare facilities and technological advancements are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the molecular diagnostics market. According to World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill over 17 million people a year. However, high costs and regulatory hurdles in approval process are the major restrains of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increase in funding by governments and different organizations, rise in number of cases of infectious and chronic diseases and increase in awareness of personalized medicines. In U.S, every year, around 1.7 million Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are encountered, resulting in 99,000 deaths and costing an estimated USD 20 billion. Availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in this region has boosted the demand for molecular diagnostics

Europe is the second largest market for global molecular diagnostics. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among people, extensive research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe. According to National Statistics, total current healthcare expenditure of UK in 2016 was around 253.9 billion USD. The rising demand for point-of-care and rapid testing, primarily blood glucose testing, and the strong government support to promote early disease detection to prevent ill-health are some of the major factors driving the molecular diagnostics market in UK.

Asia Pacific region is showing robust growth in Global Molecular Diagnostics Market due to increasing population, rising disposable income among the population, high incidences of chronic diseases and infectious diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the critical cause of disease burden and mortality in the Asia Pacific region, claiming 55% of total life in the South East Asia region each year and 75% in the Western Pacific region.

Key Benefits for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports –

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Players

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Alere, Inc.

Dako

Bayer AG

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Novartis AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Alere, Inc.

Dako

Bayer AG

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Qiagen N.V.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Roche Diagnostics

BioMerieux SA

Quidel Corporation

BioMerieux, Inc.

Debiopharm Group

Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Genomic Health

Luminex

GenMark Diagnostics

Biocartis Group

Foundation Medicine

Others

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/242

Table of Content

1.Chapter – Report Methodology

Research Process

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Market Size Estimates

Data Triangulation

Forecast Model

USP’s of Report

Report Description

2.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

Market Introduction

Executive Summary

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Classification

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity

Molecular Diagnostics Market: Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Consumers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitute Product and Services

Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

3.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Consumption (K Unit), Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2015-2025

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025

4.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Product

5.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Technology Type

6.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Application

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Consumption (K Unit), Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2017

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018

Merger & Acquisition

Collaborations and Partnership

New Product Launch

7.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2015-2025.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2015-2025.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

8.Chapter – Company Profiles

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Overview

Financials

Product portfolio

Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Consumption (K Unit) and Market Share (%), 2015 – 2018

Molecular Diagnostics Sales Market Share (%), 2015 – 2018

Business strategy

Recent developments

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Alere, Inc.

Dako

Bayer AG

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher

Sysmex Corporation

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Qiagen N.V.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Roche Diagnostics

BioMerieux SA

Quidel Corporation

BioMerieux, Inc.

Debiopharm Group

Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd.

Myriad Genetics

Genomic Health

Luminex

GenMark Diagnostics

Biocartis Group

Foundation Medicine

Others

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/molecular-diagnostics-market

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/