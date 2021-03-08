Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Analysis By Regional Players | 2021-2027
The latest report pertaining to ‘Molecular Diagnostics Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Increasing number of chronic & infectious diseases and technological advancements are key drivers for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market.
Get Sample Copy of This Premium [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/242
Scope of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports –
The term “molecular diagnostics” refers to clinical tests used to identify a disease or the susceptibility to a disease, by analyzing DNA / RNA or their proteins, in humans or in the case of infections, in microbes. Its scope includes the clinical testing devices, as well as their reagents and supplies that are utilized in hospitals, clinics, commercial laboratories, reference laboratories and research institutes to detect cells and proteins for the purpose of diagnosis and monitoring disease.
Molecular diagnostics play an important role in infectious disease testing as they provide effective and fast results. So, during the study of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market, we have considered global molecular diagnostics products and consumables to analyze the market.
Global molecular diagnostics market report is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on product global molecular diagnostics market is classified as instruments, reagents and services. Based upon technology, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology), DNA sequencing, hybridization, microarray and others. Based upon applications, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as infectious diseases, chronic diseases, genetic testing, screening and pharmacogenomics. Based upon end user type, global molecular diagnostics market is classified as hospitals, laboratories and research institutes.
Key Players for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports-
Global molecular diagnostics market report covers prominent play Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alere, Inc., Dako, Bayer AG, Hologic, Inc., Danaher, Sysmex Corporation, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company, Roche Diagnostics, BioMerieux SA, Cepheid, Quidel Corporation, Debiopharm Group, Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd., Myriad Genetics, Genomic Health, Luminex, GenMark Diagnostics, Biocartis Group and others.
Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation –
By Product
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Services
By Technology
- PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)
- INAAT (Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology)
- DNA Sequencing
- Hybridization
- Microarray
- Others
By Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Chronic Diseases
- Genetic Testing
- Screening
- Pharmacogenomics
By End User
- Hospitals
- Laboratories
- Research Institutes
The regions covered in this global molecular diagnostics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Molecular Diagnostics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Dynamics –
Increasing number of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, pulmonary respiratory diseases, arthritis have led to the growth of the molecular diagnostics market. Moreover, rise in awareness among people, demand for early diagnostics of diseases, improving healthcare facilities and technological advancements are majorly responsible for the continuous growth of the molecular diagnostics market. According to World Health Organization, infectious diseases kill over 17 million people a year. However, high costs and regulatory hurdles in approval process are the major restrains of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis –
North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increase in funding by governments and different organizations, rise in number of cases of infectious and chronic diseases and increase in awareness of personalized medicines. In U.S, every year, around 1.7 million Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are encountered, resulting in 99,000 deaths and costing an estimated USD 20 billion. Availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in this region has boosted the demand for molecular diagnostics
Europe is the second largest market for global molecular diagnostics. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among people, extensive research and development activities are majorly responsible on growth of Global Molecular Diagnostics Market in Europe. According to National Statistics, total current healthcare expenditure of UK in 2016 was around 253.9 billion USD. The rising demand for point-of-care and rapid testing, primarily blood glucose testing, and the strong government support to promote early disease detection to prevent ill-health are some of the major factors driving the molecular diagnostics market in UK.
Asia Pacific region is showing robust growth in Global Molecular Diagnostics Market due to increasing population, rising disposable income among the population, high incidences of chronic diseases and infectious diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the critical cause of disease burden and mortality in the Asia Pacific region, claiming 55% of total life in the South East Asia region each year and 75% in the Western Pacific region.
Key Benefits for Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Reports –
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.
Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Players
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Alere, Inc.
Dako
Bayer AG
Hologic, Inc.
Danaher
Sysmex Corporation
Novartis AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Alere, Inc.
Dako
Bayer AG
Hologic, Inc.
Danaher
Sysmex Corporation
Novartis AG
Johnson & Johnson
Qiagen N.V.
Becton Dickinson and Company
Roche Diagnostics
BioMerieux SA
Quidel Corporation
BioMerieux, Inc.
Debiopharm Group
Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd.
Myriad Genetics
Genomic Health
Luminex
GenMark Diagnostics
Biocartis Group
Foundation Medicine
Others
Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/242
Table of Content
1.Chapter – Report Methodology
Research Process
Primary Research
Secondary Research
Market Size Estimates
Data Triangulation
Forecast Model
USP’s of Report
Report Description
2.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
Market Introduction
Executive Summary
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Classification
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunity
Molecular Diagnostics Market: Trends
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Consumers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitute Product and Services
Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
Market Attractiveness Analysis
Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation
Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region
3.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Consumption (K Unit), Market Share ( %) and Growth Rate, 2015-2025
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025
4.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Product
5.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Technology Type
6.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis: by Application
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Consumption (K Unit), Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share (%), by Manufacturer, 2017
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Price (USD/Unit), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018
Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth Rate (%), by Manufacturer, 2015 – 2018
Merger & Acquisition
Collaborations and Partnership
New Product Launch
7.Chapter – Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis
North America
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2015-2025.
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million) By Country, 2015-2025.
North America Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Market Share (%) By Country, 2015-2025.
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.
North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate, By Market Segmentation, 2015-2025.
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
8.Chapter – Company Profiles
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Overview
Financials
Product portfolio
Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue (USD Million), Consumption (K Unit) and Market Share (%), 2015 – 2018
Molecular Diagnostics Sales Market Share (%), 2015 – 2018
Business strategy
Recent developments
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Alere, Inc.
Dako
Bayer AG
Hologic, Inc.
Danaher
Sysmex Corporation
Novartis AG
Johnson & Johnson
Qiagen N.V.
Becton Dickinson and Company
Roche Diagnostics
BioMerieux SA
Quidel Corporation
BioMerieux, Inc.
Debiopharm Group
Onkogen Diagnostik Sistemler Ltd.
Myriad Genetics
Genomic Health
Luminex
GenMark Diagnostics
Biocartis Group
Foundation Medicine
Others
Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/molecular-diagnostics-market
About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.
Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.
Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]
Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/