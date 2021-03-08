Mobile Wallet and Payment Technologies Market players focusing on innovation and regulatory approvals

The global market for mobile wallet and payment technologies should grow from $35.7 billion in 2018 to $138.5 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of this study includes market information on mobile wallet and payment technologies and their key segments, including applications, modes of payment, stakeholders and regions. However, the scope of the mobile wallet market excludes online payments methods such as IMPS, NEFT and RTGS that are followed in banks; payments through debit or credit cards (electronic fund transfers at the point of sales); and online trading. The mobile wallet includes only payments made through exclusive service providers using a personalized mobile wallet account.

By application, the mobile wallet and payment technology market is segmented into mobile commerce (mobile shopping, mobile bill payments, hospitality, and mobile entertainment and event pay), mobile ticketing (such as tickets and boarding passes for trains, buses, other metro transit options and airplanes), mobile coupon, mobile transfer, mobile micropayment and others.

The market by mode of payment includes remote payment, which includes SMS and unstructured supplementary service data, and near-field communication (NFC), which includes NFC handsets, NFC chips and tags, NFC readers, NFC micro SD and NFC SIM/universal integrated circuit [UICC] cards.

In addition, the mobile wallet and payment technology market is segmented by stakeholders, including mobile network operators, handset and other hardware solution manufacturers, mobile payment networks and banks, operational support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) solution providers, software developers and cloud computing, content and application aggregators, trusted service managers and other stakeholders.

The market breakdown by geographic region includes North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) (Germany, France, U.K., Italy and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia and others) and Rest of World (Argentina, Brazil and others).

The study undertakes an in-depth analysis of various market segments, and their revenue forecasts are given for all of the above-mentioned segments in the mobile wallet and payment technology market with estimated values derived from vendors’ total revenue. Market estimates are provided for 2017 and 2018 and forecast for 2023.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers, restraints and challenges, and technologies of the market. The report concludes with a special focus on patents and the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global mobile wallet and payment technology market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include Alphabet Inc., PayPal Holding Inc., Paytm Mobile Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Visa Inc., Apple Inc., Google, Mastercard, Alibaba Group and Samsung electronics. Co. Ltd.

Report Includes:

– 83 data tables

– An overview of the global markets for mobile wallet and payment technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Information on key segments of mobile wallet and payment technologies including application, mode of payment, and region

– Description of components of mobile payment and infrastructure status for NFC (near-field communication)

– Snapshot of mobile wallet procurement systems and life cycle management

– Insights of legislation and regulations related to industry

– Profiles of major companies of the industry including, American Express, Citigroup Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Mastercard and Visa Inc.

Summary

Mobile payments are transactions through an individual’s bank account, debit card or credit card. However, mobile wallet payments are processed through a mobile wallet account. The key objective of the mobile wallet is to provide a user with an electronic wallet where all the contents of a real wallet, such as cash and cards, are electronically available at anytime and anywhere.

The global mobile wallet and payment technology market was valued at $27.9 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% to reach $138.4 billion by 2023 due to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, the growing impact of social media and the increasing penetration of smartphones.

The rapid extension of the e-commerce industry is one of the major factors driving market growth. In recent years, more than half of the world’s internet traffic has come from mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. The major reason for rising demand and growth of the e-commerce industry is the convenience offered by mobile wallet and payment gateways. However, slower adoption of contactless payments, fraud and risk of breach are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

