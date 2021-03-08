MEMS Microphones Market 2021 Emerging Trends, Technology and Demand – Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC

MEMS Microphones Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The “MEMS Microphones Market” report offers qualitative and quantitative insights and a detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The Global MEMS Microphones Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, and market concentration. The report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on various competitive intelligence parameters like company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The MEMS Microphones Market report provides an in-depth study of SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The MEMS Microphone Market was valued at USD 1194 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD1845.06 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.79% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The application of MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology to microphones has led to the development of small microphones with very high performance. MEMS microphones offer high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), low power consumption, good sensitivity, and are available in very small packages that are fully compatible with surface mount assembly processes. MEMS microphones exhibit almost no change in performance after reflow soldering and have exceptional temperature characteristics.

Key Players of MEMS Microphones Market are: Vesper Technologies Inc., CUI Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Electronics LLC, GoerTek Inc., AAC Technologies, New Japan Radio Company Ltd., TDK Corporation, BSE Co. Ltd., Hosiden Corporation, NeoMEMS Technologies Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – AAC Technologies Holdings announced the opening of a MEMS microphone center in Edinburgh, Scotland, that expands the companys global footprint and reinforces its leadership position in the design of next-generation microphone system-level solutions. As a globally-focused and internationally diverse company, AAC is committed to developing system-level solutions across the world, wherever talent and expertise can be leveraged,

– November 2019 – Knowles Corporation expanded its partnership with GN Store Nord A/S across its intelligent hearing solutions product lines. This expanded relationship highlights the benefits that GN attains through its significant investment in intellectual property, to develop innovative and differentiated solutions and best-in-class manufacturing. As a result, GN has selected Knowles as a key supplier of balanced armature speakers and MEMS microphones for GN Hearings, continuing the leading-edge technology platforms.

Key Market Trends

Consumer Electronics to Witness Significant Growth

– Consumer electronics is one of the major industries where MEMS microphones have witnessed a significant adoption over the past few years. Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Speakers, Smart TVs, PC Accessories, and Handheld GPS, among others, are considered while evaluating the scope of the studied segment.?

– The small size and advancement in their acoustic properties have enabled MEMS microphone in applications, for sharing information by smartphone video or FaceTime. Many of the consumer electronics are enabling voice calls or voice commands, as most of the consumers are habitually communicating and controlling these devices through voice.?

– Therefore, many of these smartphones and smart speaker manufacturers are investing in the MEMS microphone market and are trying to develop their customized module, to gain a competitive advantage.? For instance, Asia-based Goertek Inc. and AAC Technologies and US-based Knowles were the major suppliers of MEMS microphones to Apple Inc. The companys iPhone X had 4 MEMS microphones: a front-facing top microphone, two front-facing bottom microphones, and a rear-facing top microphone. All four microphones have the same Apple-specific package dimensions, but with a different internal structure.?

– Further, the increasing demand for smart speakers will also drive the growth of the studied market over the forecast period. For instance, Apple iPhone uses four microphones, and Amazon Echo uses seven microphones. The smart speakers market is estimated to cross USD 27 billion, globally, by 2022.?

– Also, as compared to the analog MEMS microphones, the digital ones can shut out more signal interferences, thereby, making them ideal for devices ranging from smart speakers and thermostats to wearables and headphones. In August 2019, Vesper Technologies launched its piezoelectric digital microphone, VM3000, for IoT devices

Browse the Full report description and TOC at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592680/mems-microphones-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=NC

