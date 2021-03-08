Meghan says British royalty are worried about son’s skin tone with Harry – 08/08/2021 – Worldwide

In a special interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry examined her life within British royalty, recounting the reasons that led them to leave her in January of last year .

One of the frictions concerns the couple’s first child Archie, born in 2019. Meghan said there were several “concerns and conversations about her skin color when she was born”.

According to the Duchess, the family had these conversations with Harry, who reported them to Meghan – who did not disclose the people involved.

The case arose when the ex-actress said that while she was pregnant she was told by royalty that Archie would not become a prince, therefore receiving no official security.

“It happened in the last few months of our pregnancy, when I was, wait it has to be safe,” he said. “We created this monster machine [de cliques e tablóides], you allowed this to happen, which means we have to be safe. “

Meghan said she has never called for titles, but the situation is different because in this case it affects Archie’s safety. “When I was pregnant, they wanted to change the convention, for Archie. Why? He asked. “There is no explanation.”

During her official travels, she saw “how much it meant to them to be able to see someone who looked like them in that position.” “And I never could understand how it couldn’t be seen as an added benefit, a reflection of today’s world.”

Prince Harry has said he has to put himself in Meghan’s shoes to understand the control and prejudice she faces as a black woman.

“I spent many years doing the job and learning on my own. But then in my upbringing and in the system that I was raised and exposed to, I was not aware of this. But, my God, it didn’t take long to suddenly realize it, ”he said of racial issues.

The American has also faced numerous rumors of intrigue between her and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, married to Prince William, second to the throne and Harry’s older brother.

The principal began with a story that Meghan made Kate cry while preparing for her wedding to Harry. According to the former actress, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who ended up upsetting her sister-in-law because of the dresses of the girls taking the flowers.

Meghan also said there was no confrontation and Kate apologized afterwards. The story, however, did not end there, and the Duchess of Sussex said the rumors were “the start of a real character murder”, adding that royalty did not publicly dispute them, although she knows they were wrong.

“They would openly deny the most ridiculous story to anyone,” he said. “But the tale of making Kate cry was the start of a real character murder, and they knew it wasn’t true. If they don’t go. To choke things like that, then what? shall we do? “

The hectic life among the royal family – despite the ex-actress saying she had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth II – led Meghan to have thoughts of suicide.

When asked if there was a turning point, Meghan said yes. “I just didn’t see a solution. I used to stay awake at night, I didn’t understand how it all happened, ”she says. “My mom and my friends would call crying and say, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you.'”

The Duchess said it had brought her to the brink of despair. “I was too ashamed to speak at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how many losses he suffered, but I knew if I didn’t speak I would, and I would. didn’t. want to be more alive, ”said. “It was all happening just because I was breathing.”

Prince Harry, meanwhile, said he was desperate to see history repeat itself, but said he had received no help. Harry and William’s mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while fleeing the paparazzi.

He said he was terrified when Meghan told him he didn’t want to live anymore. “I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “But I wanted to be there for her.”

At first, he didn’t tell the family they needed help – it’s not an easy conversation between royalty, Harry said. “I think I was ashamed to admit it, I don’t know if they had the same feelings or thoughts.”

Harry also said it was a stifling environment and that he had no one to turn to. “For the family, they have a lot of this mentality, that’s how it is, we can’t change that, we’ve all been there.”

“But what was different for me was the element of race, it wasn’t just about her, it was about who she stands for,” he said. . “So it doesn’t just affect my wife, it affects a lot of other people as well.”

This is what prompted him to discuss the matter with the Royal Family and warn them that “this is not going to end well.” According to Harry, before publicly announcing that he was leaving royalty, he spoke three times with his grandmother and twice with his father, who then stopped answering his calls.

Meghan and Harry took part in the last real date in March last year after announcing their departure from real functions. They have since lived in Canada for some time and are currently in Montecito, California. The couple even sued some posts and paparazzi for invasion of privacy.

The interview, already awaited, has gained momentum in recent days, with the broadcaster broadcasting excerpts of the conversation. In addition, Meghan entered new controversy with British royalty last week, as Buckingham Palace decided to investigate possible harassment of officials by the Duchess.