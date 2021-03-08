Managed DNS Services – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
This latest Managed DNS Services report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Leading Vendors
NS1 (US)
easyDNS (Canada)
GoDaddy (US)
Microsoft (US)
DNS Made Easy (US)
No-IP (US)
RAGE4 (Ireland)
Verizon Media (US)
StackPath (US)
Google (US)
F5 (US)
CDNetworks (US)
Netriplex (US)
Total Uptime (US)
Oracle (US)
Gransy (Czech Republic)
Cloudflare (US)
AWS (US)
DNSimple (US)
NuSEC (US)
ClouDNS (Bulgaria)
Euro DNS (Luxembourg)
Akamai (US)
CloudfloorDNS (US)
PointDNS (Ireland)
Neustar (US)
Market Segments by Application:
BFSI
Retail and E-commerce
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Software and Technology
Government
Education
Others
Segmentation on the Basis of Type:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Managed DNS Services Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Managed DNS Services Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Managed DNS Services Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Managed DNS Services Market in Major Countries
7 North America Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Managed DNS Services Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Report Key Audience
Managed DNS Services manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Managed DNS Services
Managed DNS Services industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Managed DNS Services industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
