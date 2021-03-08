Know More About Changing Market Dynamics of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Industry Business Strategy, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Market Opportunity, Size and Share (2020-2027)
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Bio-based Platform Chemicals, which studied Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Increasing acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals in industries, stringent government guidelines on conventional petroleum based chemicals and preference towards environmental friendly applications by consumers are main drivers for Bio-based Platform Chemicals market. The evolution of bio-refineries has driven the development of bio-based platform chemicals as an alternative to petrochemicals. Due to increasing government concerns regarding health, the environment and limited fossil resources, there is a growing interest in using sustainable technologies to produce chemicals, plastics, and other products from renewable resources. The bio-based platform chemicals offer great potential for decarbonizing everyday products, allowing everything from running shoe soles to plastics and car parts, to become bio-based. These trends are successful in creating a huge demand for bio-based platform chemicals market. Though North America is the largest regional market for global bio-based platform chemicals market, Asia-Pacific is also an equally important market as it represents the second largest and regional market with highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Platform chemicals represent a group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugars via biological conversions.
Major Participators Landscape
These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources.
Major market participators covered in our report are:
INEOS
DSM
PTT Global Chemical Public Company
BASF
Cargill Incorporated
Application Outline:
Polymers
Solvents
Fuels
Pharmaceuticals
Perfumes
Others
Type Outline:
Bio-1,4-Diacid
Bio-Gycerol
Bio-Glutamic Acid
Bio-3-Hydroxypropionic Acid
Bio-Itaconic Acid
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market in Major Countries
7 North America Bio-based Platform Chemicals Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Bio-based Platform Chemicals Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Bio-based Platform Chemicals Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bio-based Platform Chemicals Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
By region – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Others
In-depth Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Report: Intended Audience
Bio-based Platform Chemicals manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Bio-based Platform Chemicals
Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
GMM Market Research Report Contains Answers Following Questions：
What are market dynamics of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market? What are challenges and opportunities?
Who are the global key players in this Bio-based Platform Chemicals market? What’s their company profile, their product information, contact information?
What was global market status of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market? What was capacity, production value, cost and profit of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market?
What is current market status of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market growth? What’s market analysis of Bio-based Platform Chemicals market by taking applications and types in consideration?
What is Bio-based Platform Chemicals market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?
What is economic impact on Bio-based Platform Chemicals market? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What are global macroeconomic environment development trends?
What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, marketing channels for Bio-based Platform Chemicals market?
