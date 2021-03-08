IT Staffing Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global, LLC

IT Staffing Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The IT Staffing Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The IT Staffing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.66% over the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global IT Staffing Market are TEKsystems Inc. (Allegis Group Holdings Inc.), ASGN Incorporated, Insight Global, LLC, Randstad NV, Kforce Inc., Artech Information Systems llc, Consulting Solutions International, Inc., MATRIX Resources, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation and others.

Regional Outlook of IT Staffing Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– Nov 2019 – Toptal announced the launch of Staffing.com that would facilitate conversations regarding technologies that increase the efficiency of staffing, growth of remote work and the future of procurement and staffing at large enterprises.

Key Market Trends:

Telecommunication End- User Segment is Expected to Generate Considerable Demand

– AI-driven analytics are also helping telecom provide better services by utilizing data, and machine learning techniques. For instance, US-based AT&T is using AI-driven analytics solution to support its maintenance procedures. The company is testing a drone to expand its LTE network coverage and to utilize the analysis of video data captured by drones for tech support and maintenance of its cell towers. The integration of analytics with telecom industry is expected to further proliferate the need for analytics professionals.

– In September 2019, India-based Reliance Jio collaborated with US-based Guavus, to deploy AI-based solution for real-time customer experience analytics. The company also plans to automate network troubleshooting like other players in the industry. This is expected to further expand the avenues of IT applications in Telecommunication.

– According to Ericsson and GSA survey, the rapid 5G deployment lead to 13 billion subscription expected by the end of 2019. This is expected to further generate need for IT professionals in this vertical.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The IT Staffing Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

