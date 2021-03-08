IoT in Logistics Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

The mushrooming requirement of higher efficiency in logistics all over the world and the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the advancement of the global internet of things (IoT) in logistics market. Due to these factors, the market is expected to reach a valuation of $100,984.5 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2030.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe disruptions in the logistics sector across the world. This is ascribed to the fact that many countries around the world imposed complete lockdowns, including closing off all industrial operations in March 2020 in order to reduce the spread of the infection and enforce isolation and social distancing norms. As a result, there was a huge rise in labor shortage, inconsistent delivery of shipments, and major disruptions in the global supply chain, which, in turn, affected the progress of the IoT in logistics market all over the globe.

The swift expansion of the e-commerce industry is contributing significantly to the growth of the market. The e-commerce industry accounted for 16.5% of the total retail sales in 2019, and it is expected that the sales of the industry will reach approximately 17% of all retail sales by 2021 across the globe. This can be attributed to the changing behavior of customers, who are now widely demanding free and fast shipping, along with competitive prices. Therefore, in order to cope with this situation various companies are incorporating IoT solutions in their logistics activities.

