Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021- IBM, NJW Limited, Accruent, iOFFICE, Trimble Manhattan, Oracle, GoSpotCheck

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2020 to USD 4.6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5 % from 2020 to 2025. The

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Report are : IBM, NJW Limited, Accruent, iOFFICE, Trimble Manhattan, Oracle, GoSpotCheck, ARCHIBUS, Flairsoft, Planon, Axxerion, SpaceIQ, Maintenance Connection,

Global Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

Real Estate, Finance, Retail, Government, Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Education, Other

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Cloud Based

On Premises

Regional Analysis for Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Recent Updates-

In June 2020, IBM introduced Watson Works, a curated set of products that incorporates IBM Watson AI models and applications to address post-COVID-19 workplace requirements, such as prioritizing employee health, facilities management, workplace re-entry, space allocation, contract retracing, and communication and collaboration.

In June 2020, SAP and Honeywell entered into a partnership to launch a cloud-based solution by combining SAP Cloud for Real Estate solution and Honeywell Forge, an enterprise performance management offering. The solution is aimed at improving tenant experience by helping real estate companies optimize building performance and ensure building occupant safety post-COVID-19 scenario.

In June 2020, Planon released 40 use cases within its IWMS product, for safe and controlled workplace re-entry, some of which include providing COVID-19 guidelines in e-mail confirmation, limiting the number of available workspaces, adding Social Distance Setup to meeting rooms, and blocking workspaces to ensure distance. The new use cases support real estate and facilities teams across nine sets of processes, including visitor management, space & workspace management, access management, and meeting management.

Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, developments, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market in a detailed manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, threats, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Contents:

-Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Integrated Workplace Management Systems(IWMS) Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

