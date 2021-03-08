Industrial Networking Solutions Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.), Rockwell Automation, Inc

Industrial Networking Solutions Market – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Industrial Networking Solutions Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The Industrial Networking Solutions Market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.34% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356105/industrial-networking-solutions-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Industrial Networking Solutions Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC (Dell Technologies Inc.), Rockwell Automation, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Aruba Networks HPE, Eaton Corporation, Nokia Corporation, ABB Ltd, Hirschmann (Belden Inc.), Moxa Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of Industrial Networking Solutions Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – Cisco announced the intent to acquire privately-held Fluidmesh Networks, a provider wireless backhaul system. Fluidmesh will further extend Cisco’s industrial wireless networking offerings to industries with moving assets and applications in situations where reliable backhaul is mission-critical. Cisco’s scale, coupled with Fluidmesh’s solution-based offerings and relationships with systems integrators, will accelerate Cisco’s IIoT business to enable successful industrial wireless networking deployments and widen its reach to various partners and end-users.

– May 2020 – Dell Technologies announced Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies, a new set of fully supported open-source networking solutions. As industries are increasingly relying on modern hybrid cloud models to do business, the historically monolithic and proprietary approach to networking has created inefficiencies and unneeded complexity. Dell Technologies is building off the work Microsoft Corporation spearheaded as part of the Software for Open Networking in the Cloud (SONiC) open-source project.

Key Market Trends:

Manufacturing is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– Manufacturing undergoes improvement and optimization programs throughout the lifecycle of the products being manufactured. The trend is that the process improvements need to be performed quite frequently and nearly continuously in some cases. More and more IIoT sensors are being added to the existing operations to achieve more efficient process improvement. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has guided manufacturers to adopt a risk-based approach to meeting product quality and regulatory requirements through Process Analytic Technology (PAT). A core part of PAT is continuous inline monitoring of the process that engages in transforming the raw materials into end products. This monitoring technique requires additional instruments and sensors for the process, and the new sensors will require industrial networks to communicate with the control systems.

– In today’s digitally-driven manufacturing environments, there are many sensors and devices and too much data to depend on manual processes. There is an increasing need for manufacturing organizations to automate the monitoring of systems across the factory floor and their responses to abnormal conditions, such as equipment showing signs of stress. Because most industrial operations have been taking place for a long time, the sensors need to be retrofitted onto existing machinery, which can be done efficiently with wireless communication technologies. Wireless mesh networks using technologies such as Bluetooth LE mesh and IEEE 802.15.4 and will provide the edge connectivity to such sensors. Wired sensors will be relevant and can even migrate from dedicated Fieldbus technologies to variants of industrial Ethernet, including single-pair Ethernet networks.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356105/industrial-networking-solutions-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Industrial Networking Solutions Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.