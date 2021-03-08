India CCTV Market 2021 Competitive Insights – Aditya Infotech Ltd. (CP Plus GmbH & Co KG), Videocon Industries Limited, D-Link India Limited

India CCTV Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The India CCTV Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

India CCTV market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.35% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global India CCTV Market are Aditya Infotech Ltd. (CP Plus GmbH & Co KG), Videocon Industries Limited, D-Link India Limited, Godrej Security Solution, Honeywell Commercial Security, Axis Video Systems India Pvt Ltd and others.

Regional Outlook of India CCTV Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – D-Link announced some additions to the mydlink product portfolio. The latest mydlink cameras feature edge-based person detection with AI technology, allowing for more personal and intelligent automation and surveillance for every smart home. Additionally, all modern cameras feature the latest industry-standard 128-bit wireless encryption, built-in Bluetooth for faster setup, cloud recording, and work with the free mydlink app for remote viewing and management.

– February 2020 – Hikvision announced the launch of a new generation of its signature AcuSense products, with significant updates. Compared with previous AcuSense cameras, this latest generation extends target classification distances from 10, 15, or 22 meters to 20, 25, or 30 meters, depending on the model. The camera lenses are also equipped with an aperture reaching up to F1.4.

Key Market Trends:

IP Cameras are Expected to Hold Significant Share

– During the initial phase of video surveillance, analog cameras were being used. However, the market witnessed a change with the increased acceptance and adoption of IP cameras. The rapid transition from analog cameras to IP cameras has revolutionized the adoption of video surveillance solutions, including sharper, high-definition digital images, and advancement in video analytics and neuro networks. As IP cameras transmit genuinely digital signals, they offer greater video detail, making them more suitable for facial recognition or detecting license plate numbers. The rise in production has also led to a decrease in prices and increasingly widespread adoption. With the integration of software solutions into video surveillance, it is now possible to detect unexpected and unattended objects or packages, line crossing, path tracking, etc.

– With the increasing penetration of internet and optimized connectivity, the manufacturing plants shift from analog cameras to IP cameras. For instance, BWI Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd has set up a plant at Haryana, India. The company is one of the significant technically advanced producers of high-quality automobile products and wanted to introduce CCTV surveillance to monitor production processes and to ensure health and safety policies were being followed. After analyzing analog, hybrid, and IP based CCTV systems, the management decided to use IP based system. The company has selected IP owing to the benefit of ease of integration with CCTV and its existing network of cost-saving technologies such as PoE (Power over Ethernet), UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supplies). The company has installed CP Plus’sPlus’s IP CCTV systems for surveillance of the plant.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The India CCTV Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.