Impact of Covid-19 on Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market by Companies, Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology and Forecast to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027. Increasing digitization in the healthcare industry and demand for higher efficiency in data capturing in clinical trials is a driving factor for the market growth.

TABLE 1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY PRODUCT, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL ON-PREMISE SOLUTIONS IN ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL CLOUD BASED SOLUTIONS IN ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL WEB BASED SOLUTIONS IN ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY APPROACH, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL CLINICIAN REPORTED OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (CLINRO) IN ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Oracle

Parexel International Corporation

ERT Clinical

Bioclinica

IBM Corporation

eClinical Solutions LLC

ArisGlobal

Signant Health

Medidata

Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

YPrime, LLC

Clinical Ink

WIRB-Copernicus Group

FIGURE 1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET : GLOBAL VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET : COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC CLINICAL OUTCOME ASSESSMENT (ECOA) MARKET: VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

