Impact of Covid-19 on Global Beauty Devices Market by Technique, Form, Application, and Region

Beauty devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 40,831.09 million by 2027. The rising demand for anti-aging products and devices, increasing prevalence of skin related issue, growing technological advancement and development are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the beauty devices market in the forecast period.

Beauty devices Market Country Level Analysis

Global beauty devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the beauty devices market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Rest of South America, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

In North America, hair care devices are dominating in the U.S. due to the increasing preference for hair care devices along with increasing prevalence of the skin disease. In Europe, hair care devices is dominating in the Germany due to the rising usage of beauty devices for simulation for hair care, facial care, skin care, oral care and eye care in the region. In Asia-Pacific, hair care devices is dominating in the China because it is one of the leading countries in the world with rapidly changing lifestyle along with increasing adoption of new innovative device for health and hygiene life.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Nu Skin

CANDELA CORPORATION

Silk’n

TRIA BEAUTY

Curallux LLC.

Termosalud

FOREO

Tech4Beauty

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Conair Corporation

Lumenis

Cynosure

Sciton, Inc.

Fotona

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

LUTRONIC

STRATA Skin Sciences

NuFACE

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

Cutera

