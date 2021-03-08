Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperkalemia epidemiology in Japan.

Hyperkalemia is defined as a serum potassium concentration that is equal to or greater than 5.5 mEq/L from a non-hemolyzed whole blood sample. The normal potassium level in the blood is 3.5-5.0 mEq/L. Furthermore, it can be classified according to serum potassium into mild (5.5-6.5 mmol/L), moderate (6.5-7.5 mmol/L) and severe (>7.5 mmol/L) hyperkalemia.

Risk factors for hyperkalemia include several conditions such as chronic kidney disease, diabetes, congestive heart failure and certain medications that disrupt the potassium balance. Also, males are found to suffer more than females with Hyperkalemia.

The most common cause of hyperkalemia is pseudohyperkalemia, which does not reflect the true serum potassium levels. Pseudohyperkalemia is most commonly due to hemolysis of the sample causing intracellular potassium to be measured in the serum. Hemolysis is more common when a syringe is used as compared to a vacuum device.

While mild hyperkalemia is usually asymptomatic, high potassium levels may cause life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, muscle weakness, or paralysis. Symptoms usually develop at levels higher levels, 6.5 mEq/L to 7 mEq/L, but the rate of change is more important than the numerical value. Patients with chronic hyperkalemia may be asymptomatic at increased levels, while patients with dramatic, acute potassium shifts may develop severe symptoms at lower ones. Infants have higher baseline levels than children and adults.The most notorious consequence of hyperkalemia is that of potentially fatal cardiac dysrhythmia. However, there are several other consequences worthy of discussion. Hyperkalemia is associated with increased mortality.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Perspective.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia and Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia scenario of Hyperkalemia in Japan from 2018 to 2030.

Hyperkalemia Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

– As per Analysis, total number of cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan was 503,103 in 2020. These cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan are expected to increase throughout the study period i.e. 2018-2030.

– As per the analysis, there were 276,707 males and 226,397 females with hyperkalemia in 2020.

– In Japan, the maximum number of Hyperkalemia patients fall in the age group of 65-79 years, which was 209,618 in 2020. However, the least number of patients fall in the age group of 18-64 Years, which was 120,138 in 2020.

– As per the analysis, there were 364,750 patients affected with mild cases and 99,111 with moderate cases and 39,242 cases severe hyperkalemia respectively by 2020.

– In 2020, there were 283,735 cases of CKD, 169,781 cases of Heart Failure, 239,734 cases of Diabetes, and 326,150 cases of Hypertension associated with Hyperkalemia.

Scope of the Report

– The report covers the descriptive overview of Hyperkalemia, explaining its causes, signs, and symptoms, and pathophysiology.

– The report provides insight into Japans historical and forecasted patient pool

– The report assesses the disease risk and burden.

– The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for Japan by Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia, Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia, and Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia.

Report Highlights

– 10-Year Forecast of Hyperkalemia

– Japan Coverage

– Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia

– Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia

– Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia

– Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia

– Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia

Key Questions Answered

– What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of Hyperkalemia?

– What is the historical Hyperkalemia patient pool in Japan?

– What would be the forecasted patient pool of Hyperkalemia in Japan?

– What will be the growth opportunities across Japan with respect to the patient population pertaining to Hyperkalemia?

– At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across Japan during the forecast period (2021 to 2030)??

Geographies Covered

– Japan

Study Period: 2018 to 2030

Chapter One: Key Insights

Chapter Two: Executive Summary of Hyperkalemia

Chapter Three: Disease Background and Overview: Hyperkalemia

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Symptoms of Hyperkalemia

3.3 Causes of Hyperkalemia

3.3.1 Pseudo hyperkalemia

3.3.2 Increased Potassium Intake

3.3.3 Cellular shift

3.3.4 Disturbance in Renal Potassium Excretion

3.3.5 Decreased distal delivery of sodium

3.3.6 Mineralocorticoid deficiency

3.4 Pathophysiology of Hyperkalemia

3.4.1 Hyperkalemia from trans-cellular potassium shifts

3.4.2 Hyperkalemia from defective potassium excretion in the distal nephron

3.4.3 Hyperkalemia from defective extrarenal potassium excretion

3.5 Consequences of Hyperkalemia

3.5.1 Cardiac dysrhythmia: mechanism

3.5.2 Peripheral neuropathy

3.5.3 Renal tubular acidosis

3.5.4 Consequences of hyperkalemia in patients receiving dialysis

3.6 Diagnosis of Hyperkalemia

3.6.1 Interviews

3.6.2 Physical examination

3.6.3 Blood test

3.6.4 Urinalysis

3.6.5 Electrocardiography

Chapter Four: Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 KOL Views

4.3 Epidemiology Methodology

Chapter Five: Japan Epidemiology

5.1 Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hyperkalemia in Japan

5.1.2 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent of Hyperkalemia in Japan

5.1.3 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan

5.1.4 Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan

5.1.5 Comorbidities-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia in Japan

Chapter Six: Appendix

6.1 Bibliography

6.2 Report Methodology

Chapter Seven: Our Capabilities

Chapter Eight: Disclaimer

Chapter Nine: About Us

