Hybrid Cloud Market 2021 Demand, Growth and Business Outlook – Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited

The Hybrid Cloud Market was valued at USD 52.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 145 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.73% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The growth of cloud and industrialized services and the decline of traditional data center outsourcing (DCO) indicate a massive shift toward hybrid infrastructure services. While the traditional DCO market is shrinking, spending on colocation and hosting along with the increase in infrastructure utility services. This is expected to drive the shift toward cloud IaaS and hosting. Owing to its benefits, the hybrid cloud deployment is occupying a continuously increasing share in the cloud market.

Key Players of Hybrid Cloud Market are: Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Rackspace US Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Equinix Inc., Vmware Inc., Panzura Inc., RightScale Inc., Dell EMC, Turbonomic Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Century Link Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation

Industry News and Developments:

– Oct 2019- Cisco Systems Inc partnered with IBM Corporation with an aim to develop a hybrid-cloud architecture that melds Ciscos data-center, networking and analytics platforms with IBMs cloud offerings.

– Oct 2020- Rackspace US Inc. a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced to innovative IT transformations to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for customers, Humber College Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning, Envizi, and Invotra.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Cloud Type Solution is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Solutions offered in the hybrid cloud market include hybrid cloud management software solutions, and hosting and hybrid cloud security. The report covers all the solutions and software components involved in the deployment of a hybrid cloud solution.

– Third-party management tools find high adoption in the market. Most of the native management solutions offered in the industry have limited features with many users opting for advanced tools. Hybrid cloud management tools provide a range of features that make the integration of private and public cloud seamless to the user.

– Management software takes care of many aspects of the hybrid cloud deployment, including quota control, governance capabilities, service library customization, cost analytics, and performance monitoring. These systems aid users in migrating data across both public and private clouds, while monitoring the resources available to ensure optimum utilization of the technology.

– Native service providers, such as Amazon and Microsoft, are also concentrating on innovations in this technology, with improvements in native stack offerings. The management software is a primary component in the hybrid cloud solutions and professionals are looking at hybrid cloud management software to improve cross-cloud capabilities. As the market grows, companies are working to expand their capabilities with rich libraries, apps and infrastructure templates, and APIs.

– With users concentrating on hosted services for public cloud integration, the demand is expected to grow further. Many companies with limited resources, who are opting for hybrid cloud solutions for the first time, are preferring hosted private cloud to integrate with a hybrid cloud. Thus, the demand for these solutions is growing. Amazon, Microsoft, and Rackspace are few of the leading players operating in this market. The market cap of these companies is witnessing high growth with several major players providing in-a-box hybrid cloud solutions.

Hybrid Cloud Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Hybrid Cloud market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Hybrid Cloud Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Hybrid Cloud Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Hybrid Cloud market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Hybrid Cloud industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Hybrid Cloud industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Hybrid Cloud market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Hybrid Cloud market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Hybrid Cloud Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Hybrid Cloud manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

