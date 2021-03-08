Hospital acquired disease testing Market to reach US$ 2.85 billion by 2027 – TMR

TMR’s report on the global hospital acquired disease testing market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global hospital acquired disease testing market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global hospital acquired disease testing market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global hospital acquired disease testing market.

Global Hospital acquired disease testing market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hospital acquired disease testing market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, Increase in prevalence of hospital acquired infections and rise in the number of drug resistant pathogens and Establishment of government guidelines and code for prevention of hospital acquired infections are projected to drive the global hospital acquired disease testing market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global hospital acquired disease testing market was valued at US$ 798.6 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2027

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospital acquired infection prevention costs around US$ 28.0 Bn to US$ 33.0 Bn annually. In order to reduce the burden on hospitals resulting from extended stay of patients in hospitals, governments are taking initiatives to reduce hospital acquired infection prevalence in the respective countries.

Developed countries have hospital acquired infection prevention and control authorities, with established guidelines for detection and treatment of hospital acquired infection. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends nucleic acid amplification test for detection of C. difficile, while the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) recommends two-step detection process for identification of C. difficile.

Key Players of Hospital acquired disease testing Market Report:

The hospital acquired disease testing market is highly fragmented with a number of international and local players operating in the market. The companies profiled in the report include: Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc.,, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, F, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic, Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc.,, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

