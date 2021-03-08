Home Care Services Market Size 2021: Analysis By Top Impacting Factors, Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Key Manufactures, Applications and Forecasts Up To 2027
The detailed market intelligence report on the Global Home Care Services Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Home Care Services Market place for the forecast 2021-2027.
Scope Of The Report:
Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, revenue (Million USD) The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Home Care Services Market.
Home Care Services Market Segmentation:
By Service Type
- Personal Care
o Mobility Assistance
o Meal, Home, & Personal Care
o Toileting and Incontinence Care
o Others
- Nursing
o Health Vital Alerts
o Diet and Nutrition
o Medication Management
o Personal Safety Monitoring
- Companion Care Services
o Life Enrichment & Empowerment
o Community Networking
o Grooming Guidance
o Others
- Counseling Services
o Dietary Counseling
o Psychiatric Counseling
o Medical Social Services
o Others
By Specialty
- Hourly Care
- Live-in-care
- 24 Hour Care
By Region
- North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
o China
o South Korea
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Home Care Services Market Key Players:
- Australian Home Care Services
- Home Care Assistance Corporation
- Hired Hands Inc.
- BrightStar Care
- Home Caregiving, Inc.
- Eldercare Services
- Seniorlink, Inc.
- Honor Technology, Inc.
- CareLinx, Inc.
- Living Assistance Services, Inc.
- Others
Table of Content
- Chapter – Report Methodology
1.1. Research Process
1.2. Primary Research
1.3. Secondary Research
1.4. Market Size Estimates
1.5. Data Triangulation
1.6. Forecast Model
1.7. USP’s of Report
1.8. Report Description
- Chapter – Global Home Care Services Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis
2.1. Market Introduction
2.2. Executive Summary
2.3. Global Home Care Services Market Classification
2.4. Market Drivers
2.5. Market Restraints
2.6. Market Opportunity
2.7. Home Care Services Market: Trends
2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Chapter – Global Home Care Services Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis
- Chapter – Global Home Care Services Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type
- Chapter – Global Home Care Services Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application
