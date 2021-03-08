HIV Diagnosis Market Key Segments, Size and Future Potential

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks cells which aid the body fight infection, thereby making people more vulnerable to diseases and infections. HIV is spread by coming in contact with certain bodily fluids of a person already affected with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex or by sharing injection drug equipment . From 2011–2015, the prevalence of HIV/AIDS rose by 2.8 million, reaching to about 36.7 million HIV positive people across the globe. This surging prevalence of HIV is leading to the increasing demand for HIV diagnostic test kits across the globe.

According to a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global HIV diagnosis market is projected to advance at a significant rate in the years to come. As the name suggests, HIV diagnosis is utilized for referring to test that is performed for detecting the presence of HIV in humans. If HIV is not treated, the patient may then suffer from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), the advanced stage of HIV infection, and not everyone suffering from HIV has AIDS.

Kits are available as convenient and complete packed test systems and consist of a standard operating procedure. The patient need to follow instructions carefully for getting desired results. These products are easy to use and provide rapid, reliable, and sensitive detection of HIV. The major end users which make use of these products are hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research laboratories. Diagnostic laboratories have been dominating the HIV diagnosis market up till now. Some other end users are home care settings, cell banks, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and gene banks.

