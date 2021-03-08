Helium Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2021 to 2025 – Linde plc, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Iwatani Corporation

MarketInsightsReports has published a report titled global Helium Market research report 2021 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances, and different methodologies implemented by the primary current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Helium market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The global Helium market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period.

Key players in the global Helium Market are

Air Liquide, Linde plc, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, and others.

Market News

– The global market for helium is highly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for over 75% of the total market.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market

-Helium has a wide range of uses in the healthcare industry. It can reach a temperature of -269 C, making liquid helium the best option for cooling the magnets of MRI machines. Helium is also being used for breathing observation. It is an essential component in treating emphysema, asthma, and other conditions that affect breathing.

-The gas is usually used to treat lung diseases. Oxygen and helium are used together for the treatment of acute and chronic forms of respiratory ailments, as the combination reaches the lungs faster than all the others. There is no substitute for helium in cryogenic helium applications.

-The demand for helium in the healthcare sector is increasing, owing to the rising demand for MRI scans. MRI has also seen growing applications in cancer screening and neurology.

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America accounted for the largest share of the market, with the United States alone consuming a share of 30% of the global market.

– The US electronics market is the largest market in the world, in terms of size. Furthermore, it is expected to remain the leading market over the forecast period, due to the application of advanced technology, an increase in the number of R&D centers and increasing demand from the consumers.

– There is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and development centers in the United States, primarily due to the focus on developing high-end products. This is expected to boost the demand for helium over the forecast period.

