Healthcare Update: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2026

Healthcare safety management is mainly dedicated on minimizing the medication errors, human errors and to improve the different healthcare processes. This is basically a software solution, which provides real time visibility into quality and safety management processes. This system comprises of infection prevention management, risk management, incident reporting, surveillance management, claims management, audit management, and analytics solutions. According to World Health Organizations report, in Europe health-care related adverse events and medical errors arise in 8% to 12% of hospitalizations.
Market Drivers:
- Growing demand to decrease the high healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections also acts as a market driver
- Increasing government initiatives for the improvement of patient safety and patient outcomes also boosts the market growth
- Rising focus on improving patient outcomes can also accelerate the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Patient Risk Management and Safety Market
By Solutions
- Infection Prevention Management
- Surveillance Management
- Risk Management
- Audit Management
- Claims Management
- Incident Reporting
- Others
By Component
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Training & Education
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Long-Term Care Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Pharmacies
- Other
Competitive Analysis
Global patient risk management and safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient risk management and safety market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global patient risk management and safety market are RLDatix, Verge Solutions, LLC, RiskQual, QUANTROS, INC., Clarity Group, Inc., Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc., IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Salus Global Corporation, Covance Inc., BD among others.
