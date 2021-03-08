Healthcare Update: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global neonatal (preterm) infant care market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to factors like labor treatments, induced fertility, poor prenatal care, obesity and smoking.

Market Drivers

Surge in the incidences of premature birth and people are becoming more aware of prenatal and neonatal care worldwide, which in turn enhance the growth of the market

The government is providing cooperation for the betterment of prenatal and neonatal infant care services, which fosters the growth of the market

There has been a surge in the demand for diagnostics, monitoring devices and prenatal therapeutics, which is driving the growth of the market

The factors like obesity , diabetes and smoking, is driving the market

Market Restraints

There are high entry barriers due to government compliances and regulations, which hampers the market growth

Lack of technical products as well as skilled personnel, is restricting the growth of the market

By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Doppler’s

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Fetal Monitors

By Neonatal Equipment

Infant Warmers & Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance

Monitoring Devices

By Product

Delivery System Feeding Tubes Intravenous Lines Umbilical Catheter Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Line

Bili Lights

Respiratory Assistance Devices

Thermal Control Equipment’s

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Equipment Imaging Equipment



By Product

Thermoregulation Devices

Monitoring Systems

Hearing Screening Devices

Vision Screening Equipment

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global neonatal (preterm) infant care market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical Incorporated, miracradle, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Abbott, Analogic Corporation, Atom Medical Corp., Arjo, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC , Medela AG, Nestlé, NIHON KOHDEN COPORATION among others.

