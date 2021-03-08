Healthcare Update: Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The rise in the diabetes globally is driving the need for glucose monitoring. Glucose monitoring keeps track of the blood glucose levels and helps to make balance between food and exercise. It tracks and measures the glucose levels and the readings are derived into the data for keeping track and to take decisions regarding dosage, diet and exercise. Due to changing blood sugar levels it has become necessary to track it regularly. The glucose monitoring devices are available at the pharmacy stores and online stores. The device consist lancet to prick the figure a machine and bandages to stop the blood. It is widely being used in the hospitals as well as people use it at homes.

Market Drivers

Growing occurrence of diabetes is driving the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about the self-management of diabetes is contributing to the growth of the market

Quickly fluctuating regulatory policies and beneficial investment policies is boosting the growth of the market

The amount of precision of the sample consequence, advice and medicine is driving the development of the industry

Segmentation: Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

By Product

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Glucose Strips Glucose Meter Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

By End-users

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Home Healthcare

By Distribution Channels

Retail Specialty Stores Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Online

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global glucose monitoring devices market are diamontech GmbH, 77 Elektronika Kft, Abbott, OrSense Ltd., GlySens Incorporated., Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Nemaura., PHC Holdings Corporation, TaiDoc Technology Corporation, Senseonics, Beurer, National Diagnostic Products., AgaMatrix, Dexcom, Inc., BIOPTIK LTD, ACON Laboratories, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l, HemoCue AB, Integrity Applications., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG and others.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

