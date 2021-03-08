Healthcare Industry: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market is forecasted to grow at 7.17% for 2019-2026 with factors such as development of anti-counterfeit drugs and high cost of monitoring strategies will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies of North America. Increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, focus on genetic drugs and rising demand for biologics and genetics drugs will boost the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca

Aurobindo Pharma

BASF SE

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

LUPIN.

Mylan N.V.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Sandoz International GmbH

Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s

