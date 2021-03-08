Health Microinsurance Market 2021-28 Trending CAGR with HDFC Ergo, Hollard, MicroEnsure Holdings Limited, NSIA Insurance, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo, SAC Banco do Nordeste, MetLife

Health microinsurance can be defined as a type of insurance where accessibility to essential. Health services is made available to individuals and families, who are unable to afford formal. Health insurance schemes, through affordable premiums and low prices for health services.

Health micro-insurance schemes are more complex in nature compared to life insurance schemes, as they provide services towards specific risks or illnesses and involve the role a health care provider, whether independent of or in partnership with the scheme. The scheme can be provided by government, a private insurance company, an NGO or a CBO.

Health microinsurance is important for the poor because health risks are often identified by the poor as the greatest and costliest risks among all other natural, social, economic etc risks faced by them. Health problems not only impact expenditure of the household, but also reduce the productivity and lessen the opportunity for growth.

Major Key Players of the Market:

HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited, Hollard, MicroEnsure Holdings Limited, NSIA Insurance, Standard Chartered Bank, Wells Fargo, SAC Banco do Nordeste, MetLife, Bandhan Financial Services Limited, Protecta, ICICI Bank, and Tata AIA Life

Market by age group

Minor

Adult

Senior citizens

Market by applications

Hospitalization

Primary health care

Maternity

Others

