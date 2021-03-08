Hardcopy Peripherals and Printing Consumables Market 2021 Business Scenario – Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Inc., ACM Technologies Inc

Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market are Canon Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, HP Inc., ACM Technologies Inc., and AstroNova Inc. and others.

Regional Outlook of Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Canon announced the conclusion of a patent infringement dispute with LD Products, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, concerning toner cartridges sold for use in various models of Canon and HP laser beam printers.

Key Market Trends:

Printing Ink to Dominate the Market

– The textile industry’s extension, coupled with the revolution in the fashion industry and the rapid adoption of digital printing against conventional printing, drove the growth of the printing ink market globally. Additionally, the demand for digitally printed books is also expanding rapidly. Textbooks can be tailored to the students, novels to readers, and business messages to the targeted audiences.

– According to the US Census Bureau, it is projected that the revenue of printing ink manufacturing in the U.S. will amount to approximately 4,264 million U.S. dollars by 2022. Additionally, MOEA (Taiwan) stats that, in 2019, the direct export value of printing ink in Taiwan had amounted to approximately TWD 1514.8 million as against TWD 1359.06 million in 2018, altogether depicting an augmented growth of the segment.

– With a surge in global interest in 3D printing technology from researchers, consumers, and industrial production, the demand for 3D printing inks is expected to grow. Unlike 2D inks intended for the fabrication of planar surfaces, 3D inks are designed for the fabrication of volumetric constructs and tools.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Hardcopy Peripherals & Printing Consumables Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

