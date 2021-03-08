Green Cement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

A recent report on Green Cement Market provides a detailed analysis of the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and the latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Scope of Global Green Cement Market

Nowadays the application of green concrete has become popular in many countries due to growing awareness regarding sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. The green concrete can be produced using waste materials as one of its components. It can also be developed using various production processes that are not harmful to the environment. The criteria for green concrete is that the materials used for making it should be sourced from sustainable or “green materials” rather than non-sustainable resources. The use of recycled or waste materials can be considered sustainable as they can lower costs and raw materials as well as reduce landfills. Recently there have been rapid innovations and developments in production of sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials. Due to growing interest in sustainable development and various initiatives ran by the Government bodies many key players in the construction industry are motivated more than ever to use materials that are sustainable or in such a way that their environmental impact is minimal.

Global green cement market report is segmented on the basis of product type application, and regional. Based upon product type green cement market is classified into fly ash based, blast furnace slag based, recycled aggregate based and other materials. On the basis of application type the global green cement market is classified into commercial, industrial and residential.

The regions covered in this green cement market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Green cement is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global green cement market are Gammon, Wagners, Hanson, Bonded Hudson NY, Metromix, The QUIKRETE Companies, Sika Corporation U.S., Holcim, Hanson Australia Pty Ltd and others.

Green cement is a cementitious material made from the industrial excess, which help to reduce the carbon footprint of construction activities. The production of traditional portland cement results in production of several greenhouse gases. In response to growing environmental and economic concerns, engineers, architects, developers and owners are seeking highly efficient, innovative building solutions that offer good environmental benefits and conserve non-renewable resources.

For instance some green cement manufacturers use 25 to 100 percent fly ash instead of a 100 percent Portland cement mixture. Fly ash is a byproduct of coal combustion and is collected from the funnels of industrial plants that use coal as a power source. It also reduces carbon emission, up to 80 percent less CO2 emissions. Ongoing research in product innovation, untapped markets and government initiatives in environment protection activities may offer lucrative opportunities in forecast period. However, contradictions over strength and other characteristics over conventional concrete may restrain the market growth.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Account a Promising Share of Green Cement Market in Forecast Period

Asia Pacific region is demonstrating a strong growth to the market due to government support in emerging country such as India and China to develop the domestic infrastructure. Many government initiatives are complementing the growth of green cement market in Asia Pacific region. For instance in 2009, the Malaysian government launched the green building index (GBI) to encourage the construction of buildings using green technology, and introduced incentives for owners to obtain the GBI certificate for new or existing buildings.

According to the Indian Green Building Council, India holds the second largest registered green building footprint (3.59 billion sqft) after USA. India has also joined the UN Paris Agreement for Climate Change and in 2016 announced its first 20 Smart Cities, pledging to propel the country in the direction of sustainable and smart development. The government has also incentivized going green for builders and consumers by offering discounts on premium building charges and property taxes. Europe is likely to show the significant growth in the market due to government initiatives to support bio-economy at domestic level.

Key Benefits for Global Green cement Market Reports

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Green Cement Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Fly Ash Based

Blast Furnace Slag Based

Recycled aggregate

Other

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America U.S Canada

Europe U.K France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Green Cement Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Green Cement Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Green Cement Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Green Cement Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Green Cement Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Green Cement Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Continued…

