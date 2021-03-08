Grape Seed Oil Market Value Chain and Forecast 2017-2025

Grape seed oil is obtained from pressed grapes seeds, which is a by-product of winemaking. Grape seed oil is a source of linoleic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid, alpha-linolenic acid, palmitoleic acid. Grape seed oil also contain phenols, steroids, small amount of vitamin E, saturated fat and high amount of poly-unsaturates. Grape seed oil has many applications in various industries such as food, cosmetic and healthcare. Grape seed oil is also used in the production of massage oils, balms, moisturizers and ointment for sunburn. Grape seed is a beneficial for arthritis, acne, anti-aging, edema, sunburns, stress relief, hypertension, weight loss, diabetes, visual impairment, cardiovascular disease etc. Along with benefits, there are side effects of grape seed oil if used in cooking excessively.

Market Segmentation: Grape Seed Oil

The grape seed oil market is segmented on the basis of its application in different industries such as food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, healthcare industry etc. In food and beverage industry, it is used for wine making, as a cooking oil. In cosmetic industry it is used in various skin care and hair care product. Use of grape seed oil in cosmetics is as anti-aging, wrinkle removal, hair growth etc. In healthcare industry, grape seed oil can be used for heart and cardiovascular diseases by lowering the cholesterol level. Grape seed oil is a strong anti-oxidant which provides protection against cellular and tissue damage. As a source of linoleic acid and essential fatty acid grape seed oil helps in wound healing.

The grape seed oil is segmented on the basis of type of extraction process as mechanical extraction, chemical extraction and others. Mechanical extraction involves pressing grapes mechanically in a container. Screw pressing is the most effective method in mechanical extraction process for grapes to obtain grape seed oil. In chemical extraction process grape seed oil is extracted using chemicals like hexane. Grape seed oil is also extracted by combining heat and chemicals in industries.

The grape seed oil market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global grape seed oil market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are leading in grape seed oil global market for production, market share and manufacturing. Grape seed oil market is expected to grow over forecast period globally as a result of increasing demand for grape seed oil in food & beverage, cosmetic and healthcare industry.

Global Grape Seed Oil Market: Drivers and Trends

The grape seed oil is a healthy oil as it contains unsaturated fats, which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Health benefits such as heart health, lowering cholesterol, diabetes, coronary disease, arthritis, prevention of some cancer, asthma, acne, wound healing etc. is gaining attention of grape seed oil in consumers which is in turn helping in driving the global market for grape seed oil. Grape seed oil is used in wide range of cosmetic products such as lip balm, creams, moisturizers, sunscreen lotion etc. Grape seed oil helps in promoting hair growth, to make it smooth and soft. Grape seed oil minimizes signs of early anti-aging when used in lotions or creams. Grape seed oil have application in healthcare as it reduces cholesterol content which is trending in global market as consumers are more concerned about their health which is driving the global market for grape seed oil.

Global Grape Seed Oil: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global grape seed oil market include Mediaco Vrac, Tampieri Financial Group Spa, Borges Mediterranean Group, Henan Kunhua Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Olitalia S.r.l., Gustav Heess GmbH, Pietro Coricelli, Jinyuone Co. Ltd., Food & Vine, Inc., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co., Ltd. are amongst.

