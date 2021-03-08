Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market 2021 Share, Trends, Segmentation, and Forecast by 2027

In its latest report on Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market is valued at USD 1.77 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2.75 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period.

Factors such as Growing Industrialization in Emerging Countries such as Brazil, India and China and Increasing Demand for High Precision and Improved Cutting Speed are driving growth of the market.

Scope of Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market is as;

The method of engineering for cutting objects using the energy from high density, high speed and ultra-high pressure water is nothing but the Waterjet cutting. A Water jet cutter is an industrial tool that is able to cut lots of materials using a high-pressure jet of water mixed with an abrasive substance. When it uses a mixture of water and abrasives then it can be called as abrasive jet and if the Waterjet does not use abrasives then the term of pure waterjet or water-only cutting can be used. Pure waterjet is mainly used for wood or rubber as they cannot cut hard materials. By pressurizing water to ultra-high pressures and creating a powerful cutting stream (up to 6000 bars) the Waterjets are able to cut hard materials. The watercourse moves at a velocity of up to 3 times the speed of sound. It can cut nearly everything when this high-speed water is concentrated on a precise point. There is no smoke, dust, vapour or gases produced so they are called as environmental friendly.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market is segmented into type, end-user, application and region. On the basis of type the market is segmented into Abrasives, Nozzles, Water Filters, Grates, Focus Tubes and Others. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into Metal Fabrications, Automotive, Ceramics, Electronics and Others. On the bass of application the market is segmented into Pure Waterjet Cutting and Abrasive Waterjet Cutting.

The regions covered in this Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Companies

KMT Waterjet

Flow International Corporation

H2O Jet

GMA Garnet Pty. Ltd.

Wardjet Inc

Techni Waterjet

Jet Edge Inc.

V.V. Minerals

Barton International Inc.

Opta Minerals Inc.

Kimblad Technology AB

Oskar Moser Technische

Edelsteine

Diamond Technology Innovations Inc.

OMAX Corporation

Increasing Demand for Robotic Waterjet Cutting Machines is driving the growth of the market.

Robotic Waterjet Cutting machine consists of an industrial robot and a high–pressure water jet system. The robotic waterjets are used to drill, cut and clean a variety of materials and these are used to cut holes, to cut automobile internal parts or trim the edges. In addition, another common application of robot waterjet cutter is to cut helmet or similar 3D products. Increasing demand for robotic waterjet cutting machines in diverse sectors is driving the growth of the market. For instance, According to The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) there were around 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots installed worldwide, with a shipment of 381,000 units globally in 2017. Also many end-use sectors such as the toy industry, plastics, food and beverages, mild steel and aluminum have installed waterjet cutting systems to increase their productivity in their machining divisions. Increasing demand for adoption of waterjet cutting technologies for high precision and improved cutting speed is fueling the market growth. The booming automotive sector will promote the demand for metal sheet components and their fabrication and this is important factor expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

North America is dominating the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market.

Geographically, North America region is dominating the Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market. This is due to the region has Cutting-edge technology and early adoption of innovations. Also the Asia Pacific region is at second position in terms of revenue generation. This is due to the expansion of the metal fabrication and automotive industries, coupled with the growing machine manufacturing sector in India, China and among others. For instance, According to Regional Shift in the Global Automotive Sector, Asia-Pacific constituted 16.1% of the world automotive imports in 2015, increased by 53.2% from 10.5% in 2003 and Asia-Pacific made up 26.8% of the world automotive exports up by 23.2% from 21.7% in 2003 being the second largest automotive exporter in the world. The efforts by the Government of India for strengthening the country’s manufacturing industry through its “Make in India” initiative this is likely to propel the demand for waterjet cutting machines into the region and this initiative which includes many sectors such as aerospace, automobiles, and railways, electrical machinery which aims to build high-class manufacturing infrastructure, facilitate investments and foster innovation.

Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Consumables Market Segmentation –

By Type: Abrasives, Nozzles, Water Filters, Grates, Focus Tubes, Others

By End-Use: Metal Fabrications, Automotive, Ceramics, Electronics, Others

By Application: Pure Waterjet Cutting, Abrasive Water, jet Cutting

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

